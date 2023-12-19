IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

The much-awaited players' auction is here. All 10 franchisees will aim to strengthen their squads in the IPL Auction 2024 today at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. A total of 333 players were shortlisted for the IPL 2024 mini-auction, which is scheduled to begin at 1 PM IST. Tap here to check available slots team-wise before IPL Auction 2024 Here is a look at possible auction strategy for teams: 1) Chennai Super Kings Purse Left: Rs 31.4 crore Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Josh Hazlewood 2) Delhi Capitals Purse Left: Rs 28.95 crore Potential Players of Interest: Priyansh Arya, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jos Inglis, Wanindu Hasaranga Check all news related to Indian Premier League here 3) Gujarat Titans Purse Left: Rs 38.15 crore Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Azmatullah Omarzai. 4) Kolkata Knight Riders Purse Left: Rs 32.70 crore Potential Players of Interest: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rachin Ravindra, Harshal Patel. 5) Lucknow Super Giants Purse Left: Rs 13.15 crore Potential Players of Interest: Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashutosh Sharma Check all news related to Royal Challengers Bangalore here 6) Mumbai Indians Purse Left: Rs 17.75 crore Potential Players of Interest: Hasaranga, Manav Suthar, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Misal 7) Sunrisers Hyderabad Purse Left: Rs 34 crore Potential Players of Interest: Anyone and everyone 8) Royal Challengers Bengaluru Purse Left: Rs 23.25 crore Potential Players of Interest: Starc, Cummins, Manav Suthar 9) Punjab Kings Purse Left: Rs 29.10 crore Potential Players of Interest: Shardul, Harshal, Rachin Ravindra 10) Rajasthan Royals Purse Left: 14.50 crore Potential Players of Interest: Mainly domestic Indian batters like Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikkara, Ashutosh Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Saurabh Chauhan. IPL auction 2024 live telecast Star Sports has the broadcasting TV rights for the Indian Premier League. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD, and Star Sports 3 will live telecast the 2024 IPL auction with English Commentary. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the IPL Auction 2024 with Hindi commentary. IPL Auction 2024 live streaming Jio Cinemas will live streaming the IPL 2024 Auction in multiple languages.