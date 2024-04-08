Sensex (    %)
                             
IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Virat Kohli is currently having the orange cap with CCC runs in ZZ matches. Mustafizur Rahman gets back the purple cap after missing one game.

IPL 2024 points table

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) remained at the top of the IPL 2024 points table after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8. Rajasthan are the only team in IPL 2024 to win all their matches played. RR are followed by Kolkata and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and CSK

Kolkata remained at the second spot despite losing the game against CSK, who also have six points, due to their superior ne run rate. 
Check IPL 2024 points table here

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 0 8 1.120
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 6 1.528
3 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 6 0.775
4 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 6 0.666
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 0 4 0.409
6 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 0 4 -0.22
7 Gujarat Titans 5 2 3 0 4 -0.797
8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 2 -0.704
9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 0 2 -0.843
10 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 0 2 -1.370
*points table updated after the conclusion of CSK vs KKR match


IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorer

Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder after the end of the LSG vs GT match on April 7. A lot of changes were made to the list as Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Nicholas Pooran moved upwards to join Kohli and Parag in the list of top five run-scorers of IPL 2024. 

Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 5 5 2 316 113* 105.33 216 146.29 1 2 29 12
2 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 5 5 0 191 45 38.2 148 129.05 0 0 20 2
3 Riyan Parag (RR) 3 3 2 185 84* 92.5 117 158.11 0 2 13 12
4 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 5 1 183 89* 45.75 124 147.58 0 1 13 7
5 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 4 4 3 178 64* 178 105 169.52 0 1 8 15
*Stats were updated after the end of CSK vs KKR match on April 8

IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket taker

Mustafizur Rahman got the purple cap after taking two wickets in his return match against KKR om April 8.

Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 4 4 16 128 9 29/4 14.22 8 10.66 1 0
2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 4 4 14 89 8 11/3 11.12 6.35 10.5 0 0
3 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 5 5 20 170 7 21/2 24.28 8.5 17.14 0 0
4 Mohit Sharma (GT) 5 5 19 165 7 25/3 23.57 8.68 16.28 0 0
5 Gerald Coetzee (MI) 4 4 14.3 154 7 34/4 22 10.62 12.42 1 0

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

