IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) remained at the top of the IPL 2024 points table after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8. Rajasthan are the only team in IPL 2024 to win all their matches played. RR are followed by Kolkata and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and CSK

Kolkata remained at the second spot despite losing the game against CSK, who also have six points, due to their superior ne run rate.

Check IPL 2024 points table here



IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 0 8 1.120 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 6 1.528 3 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 6 0.775 4 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 6 0.666 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 0 4 0.409 6 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 0 4 -0.22 7 Gujarat Titans 5 2 3 0 4 -0.797 8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 2 -0.704 9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 0 2 -0.843 10 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 0 2 -1.370 *points table updated after the conclusion of CSK vs KKR match

IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorer

Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder after the end of the LSG vs GT match on April 7. A lot of changes were made to the list as Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Nicholas Pooran moved upwards to join Kohli and Parag in the list of top five run-scorers of IPL 2024.



Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 5 5 2 316 113* 105.33 216 146.29 1 2 29 12 2 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 5 5 0 191 45 38.2 148 129.05 0 0 20 2 3 Riyan Parag (RR) 3 3 2 185 84* 92.5 117 158.11 0 2 13 12 4 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 5 1 183 89* 45.75 124 147.58 0 1 13 7 5 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 4 4 3 178 64* 178 105 169.52 0 1 8 15 *Stats were updated after the end of CSK vs KKR match on April 8

IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket taker