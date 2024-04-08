IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) remained at the top of the IPL 2024 points table after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8. Rajasthan are the only team in IPL 2024 to win all their matches played. RR are followed by Kolkata and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and CSK
Kolkata remained at the second spot despite losing the game against CSK, who also have six points, due to their superior ne run rate.
Check IPL 2024 points table here
*points table updated after the conclusion of CSK vs KKR match
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|1.120
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1.528
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.775
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.666
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0.409
|6
|Punjab Kings
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.22
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.797
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-0.704
|9
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-0.843
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-1.370
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorer
Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder after the end of the LSG vs GT match on April 7. A lot of changes were made to the list as Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Nicholas Pooran moved upwards to join Kohli and Parag in the list of top five run-scorers of IPL 2024.
|Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|5
|5
|2
|316
|113*
|105.33
|216
|146.29
|1
|2
|29
|12
|2
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|5
|5
|0
|191
|45
|38.2
|148
|129.05
|0
|0
|20
|2
|3
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|3
|3
|2
|185
|84*
|92.5
|117
|158.11
|0
|2
|13
|12
|4
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|5
|5
|1
|183
|89*
|45.75
|124
|147.58
|0
|1
|13
|7
|5
|Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
|4
|4
|3
|178
|64*
|178
|105
|169.52
|0
|1
|8
|15
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket taker
Mustafizur Rahman got the purple cap after taking two wickets in his return match against KKR om April 8.
|Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|4
|4
|16
|128
|9
|29/4
|14.22
|8
|10.66
|1
|0
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|4
|4
|14
|89
|8
|11/3
|11.12
|6.35
|10.5
|0
|0
|3
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|5
|5
|20
|170
|7
|21/2
|24.28
|8.5
|17.14
|0
|0
|4
|Mohit Sharma (GT)
|5
|5
|19
|165
|7
|25/3
|23.57
|8.68
|16.28
|0
|0
|5
|Gerald Coetzee (MI)
|4
|4
|14.3
|154
|7
|34/4
|22
|10.62
|12.42
|1
|0