IPL's valuation drops for second time in a row in 2025 to ₹76,100 cr

While cricket continues to enjoy a strong audience base in India, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen its valuation decline for the second consecutive year. In 2025, the league’s value fell 8 per cent to ₹76,100 crore, largely due to reduced competition for media rights and the sudden ban on the real-money gaming (RMG) segment.

IPL valuation falls for second year in a row

According to a report by D&P Advisory, titled Beyond 22 Yards 2025, the value of the IPL declined from ₹82,700 crore in 2024. However, the report noted that the league’s core fundamentals remain strong, supported by robust viewership and stable sponsorship from sectors such as automobiles, banking, financial and insurance services (BFSI), healthcare, and consumer technology.

JioStar, which holds both streaming and broadcasting rights for the IPL, recorded the tournament’s 18th season as one of the most monetised sporting events in India so far, generating approximately ₹4,500 crore in advertising revenue this year. RMG ban and weak media rivalry weigh on ecosystem value “This one-two punch has created the first sustained downturn in IPL’s commercial history, reducing the ecosystem’s valuation by nearly Rs 16,400 crore, or $2.4 billion, in just two years,” the report said. The RMG segment earlier contributed between ₹1,500 crore and ₹2,000 crore annually across league, franchise, and broadcaster deals.