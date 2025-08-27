16 years, 5 storms: R Ashwin's most talked moments in IPL history

The IPL stage has lost one of its great thinkers. Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s wily off-spinner and eternal cricketing contrarian, announced on Wednesday that he is retiring from the Indian Premier League. With that, a remarkable 16-year chapter — filled with triumphs, innovations, and controversies that shook the cricketing world — finally draws to a close.

At 38, months after retiring from international cricket, the off-spinner hinted at a second innings away from India’s most glamorous league but with the same hunger for the game. But before he heads for another cricket assignment around the globe, check out top five controversies in which Ashwin was involved in his 16 year of career in Indian Premier League.

The controversies that made him unforgettable If genius defined him, so did drama. Ashwin’s IPL career is studded with moments that made headlines and split opinions: Mankading Jos Buttler (2019): A moment that sparked global uproar and redefined cricket’s “spirit.”

A moment that sparked global uproar and redefined cricket’s “spirit.” Clash with Morgan and Southee (2021): A heated face-off that revealed his refusal to back down.

A heated face-off that revealed his refusal to back down. Tactical Retire Out (2022): A first in IPL history, sparking fresh debates on strategy vs. sportsmanship.

A first in IPL history, sparking fresh debates on strategy vs. sportsmanship. Brevis Contract Storm (2025): A YouTube comment that unsettled his own CSK camp.

A YouTube comment that unsettled his own CSK camp. Bench Talk (2025): Public criticism of CSK’s team selections, fuelling whispers of rifts and eventual silence on the franchise from his channel.

From yellow to yellow — a full circle Ashwin’s IPL story began in 2009 with Chennai Super Kings. Sixteen years later, it ended the same way — in CSK’s famous yellow, which he rejoined in 2025 for ₹9.75 crore after more than a decade. Between those bookends, Ashwin became an IPL nomad — playing for Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals — but his greatest glories came with CSK, where he lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2011. The numbers — and the mind behind them 220 matches 187 wickets at 30.22 (best 4/34)

833 runs, including one fifty But Ashwin was never about raw numbers alone. He was a tactician, a bowler who treated T20 cricket not just as a slugfest but as a chessboard — often three moves ahead of his opponents. Every season, Ashwin ensured one thing: he could never be ignored. Beyond IPL: A Test titan In Tests, he is second only to Anil Kumble with 537 wickets, a giant of India’s red-ball legacy. The IPL, though, gave him a different canvas — one where he pushed boundaries, rewrote tactics, and wasn’t afraid of being the game’s most polarising figure.