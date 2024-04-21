Home / Cricket / IPL / News / KKR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: du Plessis wins toss; Green, Siraj playing today
LiveNew Update

KKR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: du Plessis wins toss; Green, Siraj playing today

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES, KKR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Benagluru make three changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Green, Siraj and Karn Sharma

Abhishek Singh
KKR vs RCB live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

3:45 PM

IPL 2024 Live Score: Salt gets going

3:39 PM

IPL 2024 Live Score: Knight Riders with a good start

3:31 PM

IPL 2024 Live Score: Andy Flower rings the bell

3:22 PM

Kolkata's impact sub options

3:21 PM

Bengaluru's impact player options

3:10 PM

RCB Playing 11 for today's match

3:07 PM

KKR Playing 11 for today's match

3:05 PM

KKR Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES

3:03 PM

RCB Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Bengaluru make three changes

3:01 PM

KKR vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Kolkata batting first

2:59 PM

KKR vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES

2:42 PM

Why RCB should be warry of Andre Russell?

2:31 PM

RCB’s struggle to contain the West Indies players

2:24 PM

Percentage of overs bowled in IPL 2024

2:15 PM

IPL stats alert: Highest False Shot % during century

2:05 PM

Narine registers maiden T20 century with most percent of false shot

2:00 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs KKR in Eden Gardens

1:54 PM

RCB's lowest win percent in away games in IPL history

1:40 PM

KKR looking to regain strong home record against RCB

1:35 PM

IPL 2024 today's first match: Kolkata vs Bengaluru

3:45 PM

IPL 2024 Live Score: Salt gets going

 
Over Summary: 0 0 L1 4 4 2; KKR Score 23-0 after 2 overs
Sunil Narine (0), Philip Salt (22); Yash Dayal 1-0-10-0
 
Ball 6  Two of the last balls makes it 11 off the over
Ball 5  Four!! Make it two in a row as Salt hits the full ball down the ground and all along the carpet. 
Ball 4 Four!! Salt goes away from the stumps and craves the ball through the covers for a four 
Ball 3 Into the pads by Dayal and a single taken by Narine
Ball 2 Hit straight and to the mid-on fielder for no runs 
Ball 1 Struck on the toes is Narine as Yash Dayal comes into the attack 
 

3:39 PM

IPL 2024 Live Score: Knight Riders with a good start

 
Over Summary: 0 6 4 L1 0 L1; KKR Score 12-0 after 1 overs
Sunil Narine (0), Philip Salt (10); Mohammed Siraj 1-0-10-0
 
Ball 6  A single of the leg byes and Narine will keep the strike 
Ball 5  Dot ball
Ball 4 Salt off strike with a single of leg byes
Ball 3 Four!! Punished…Siraj gets hit for a four after being hammered for a six
Ball 2 Six!! Edge and the ball flies as Salt gets a leading edge over the short third man. 
Ball 1 Dot ball to start the proceedings 
 

3:31 PM

IPL 2024 Live Score: Andy Flower rings the bell

 
Andy Flower has rung the traditional bell at the Eden Gardens to begin the match. Kolkata Knight Riders are bowling and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are bowling. 
 

3:22 PM

Kolkata's impact sub options

Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

3:21 PM

Bengaluru's impact player options

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

3:10 PM

RCB Playing 11 for today's match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

3:07 PM

KKR Playing 11 for today's match

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

3:05 PM

KKR Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES

Kolkata Knight Riders are unchanged from previous match.

3:03 PM

RCB Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Bengaluru make three changes

RCB make three changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Cameron Green, Mohammed Siraj and Karn Sharma.

3:01 PM

KKR vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Kolkata batting first

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

2:59 PM

KKR vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The live toss between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place in a moment. Stay tuned.

2:42 PM

Why RCB should be warry of Andre Russell?

Andre Russell Strikie Rate by Opponent in the IPL
Opposition Inns Ave SR 6s
RCB 15 36 205 38
PBKS 12 37.1 200 30
DD 12 37.5 172 33
SRH 15 27.7 172 26
CSK 13 35.6 165 27
RR 12 20.2 159 16
MI 13 20.4 151 16

2:31 PM

RCB’s struggle to contain the West Indies players

RCB bowling attacks have historically struggled to contain the Kolkata's premium all-rounders which is part of the reason for their poor record against the Eden Gardens outfit.

Against no other side has Andre Russell registered a higher strike rate than his 205 against RCB - that’s all while averaging 36. This is despite scores of 0(1) and 1(2) in his two innings last season against RCB - he wasn’t required to bat during the reverse fixture earlier this season.
 
Narine also has an exceptional record against RCB with the bat when opening the innings - averaging 34 and striking at 203 - he hit 47 off just 22 opening the innings at the Chinnaswamy earlier this season.

2:24 PM

Percentage of overs bowled in IPL 2024

Most overs bowled by pacers vs spinners in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024

% of Overs Bowled - IPL 2024
Team Pace Overs % Spin Overs %
KKR 56 44
RR 60 40
LSG 60 40
GT 61 39
CSK 68 32
DC 71 29
PBKS 73 27
SRH 74 26
RCB 76 24
MI 79 21

2:15 PM

IPL stats alert: Highest False Shot % during century

Highest False Shot % - IPL Hundreds
Player Game Runs Balls SR False %
Adam Gilchrist KXIP v RCB, 2011 106 55 192.7 39.6
Wriddhiman Saha KXIP v KKR, 2014 115 55 209.1 35.7
Sunil Narine KKR v RR, 2024 109 56 194.6 31.2
Yashasvi Jaiswal RR v MI, 2023 124 62 200 29.2
Chris Gayle RCB v KXIP, 2011 107 49 218.4 28.5

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be a battle between the two sides who are having opposite fortunes in IPL 2024. While Kolkata are sitting at the second position of the points table, Bengaluru are languished at the bottom. Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB Playing 11 prediction
KKR Playing 11: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana  
Impact player options: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
RCB Playing 11:  Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.  
Bengaluru's impact player options: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh
How to watch the live telecast of the KKR vs RCB match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. KKR vs RCB live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCBI) Live Streaming
KKR vs RCB live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score and match updates here

Next »
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Virat KohliIndian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreIPL

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News