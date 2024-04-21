KKR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: du Plessis wins toss; Green, Siraj playing today

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be a battle between the two sides who are having opposite fortunes in IPL 2024. While Kolkata are sitting at the second position of the points table, Bengaluru are languished at the bottom.

IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB Playing 11 prediction

KKR Playing 11: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Impact player options: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

RCB Playing 11: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.

Bengaluru's impact player options: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

How to watch the live telecast of the KKR vs RCB match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. KKR vs RCB live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCBI) Live Streaming

KKR vs RCB live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

