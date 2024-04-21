PBKS vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST





Check IPL 2024 Points Table here In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh. Their campaigns wobbling after a string of defeats, bottom-rung Punjab and Gujarat will be desperate to arrest the slide and get back to winning ways today.

Former champions GT have slipped to eighth position in the pecking order after an embarrassing loss to Delhi Capitals at home, where they were bowled out for 89 to suffer their third defeat in four matches.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs GT Playing 11 prediction

PBKS Playing 11 probables: Prabhsimran Singh/Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

[Impact sub: Harpreet Bhatia]

GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad/Azmatullah Omarzai, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

[Impact sub: Shahrukh Khan/Sai Kishore]

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

PBKS vs GT LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.



Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here The coin flip between Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs GT match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. PBKS vs GT live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GTI) Live Streaming

PBKS vs GT live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score and match updates here