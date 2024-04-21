KKR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 3 PM IST
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, KKR vs RCB: With Maxwell unavailable for selection. Cameron Green is expected to return to RCB playing 11 today. Kolkata are expected to field an unchanged XI today
In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be a battle between the two sides who are having opposite fortunes in IPL 2024. While Kolkata are sitting at the second position of the points table, Bengaluru are languished at the bottom. Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
Nitish Rana hasn't played for KKR yet this season after missing the first portion of the competition owing to an injury. Rinku Singh, who fielded as an impact replacement in the last game due to a few niggles, had stated he will field in today's match.
With two wickets in 11 balls and just 12 runs , Mohammed Siraj has the upper hand against Sunil Narine. With the way Narine has played against Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph in the IPL, Siraj will be crucial for RCB up front.
IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB Playing 11 prediction
KKR Playing 11 probables: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer/Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
[Impact Substitute: Vaibhav Arora]
RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj
[Impact Substitute: Yash Dayal]
KKR vs RCB LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis will take place at 3 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the KKR vs RCB match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. KKR vs RCB live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCBI) Live Streaming
KKR vs RCB live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score and match updates here
2:31 PM
Against no other side has Andre Russell registered a higher strike rate than his 205 against RCB - that’s all while averaging 36. This is despite scores of 0(1) and 1(2) in his two innings last season against RCB - he wasn’t required to bat during the reverse fixture earlier this season.
RCB’s struggle to contain the West Indies players
RCB bowling attacks have historically struggled to contain the Kolkata's premium all-rounders which is part of the reason for their poor record against the Eden Gardens outfit.
Narine also has an exceptional record against RCB with the bat when opening the innings - averaging 34 and striking at 203 - he hit 47 off just 22 opening the innings at the Chinnaswamy earlier this season.
2:24 PM
Percentage of overs bowled in IPL 2024
Most overs bowled by pacers vs spinners in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024
|% of Overs Bowled - IPL 2024
|Team
|Pace Overs %
|Spin Overs %
|KKR
|56
|44
|RR
|60
|40
|LSG
|60
|40
|GT
|61
|39
|CSK
|68
|32
|DC
|71
|29
|PBKS
|73
|27
|SRH
|74
|26
|RCB
|76
|24
|MI
|79
|21
2:15 PM
IPL stats alert: Highest False Shot % during century
|Highest False Shot % - IPL Hundreds
|Player
|Game
|Runs
|Balls
|SR
|False %
|Adam Gilchrist
|KXIP v RCB, 2011
|106
|55
|192.7
|39.6
|Wriddhiman Saha
|KXIP v KKR, 2014
|115
|55
|209.1
|35.7
|Sunil Narine
|KKR v RR, 2024
|109
|56
|194.6
|31.2
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR v MI, 2023
|124
|62
|200
|29.2
|Chris Gayle
|RCB v KXIP, 2011
|107
|49
|218.4
|28.5
2:05 PM
Narine heavily targeted the Royals spinners during his innings, striking at 239 against Chahal and Ashwin compared to 150 against the quicks.
Narine registers maiden T20 century with most percent of false shot
Narine’s move to open the innings has brought early season success for KKR, however no one quite imagined the pinch-hitter ever hitting triple figures, let alone in the IPL.
That being said, Narine’s 109(56) wasn’t without significant fortune - only two IPL tons have come with a higher rate of false shots than Narine’s 31.2% false shot rate on Tuesday at Eden Gardens.
2:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs KKR in Eden Gardens
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs KKR in Eden Gardens
|Date
|Games
|Wins
|Losses
|Win %
|2015 Onwards
|6
|3
|3
|50
|2008-2014
|5
|1
|4
|20
1:54 PM
RCB's lowest win percent in away games in IPL history
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Lowest Win % in Away Games in IPL History (min 8 games)
|Ground
|Opponent
|Games
|Wins
|Losses
|Win %
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|CSK
|9
|1
|8
|11.1
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|SRH
|8
|2
|6
|25
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|MI
|11
|3
|8
|27.2
|Eden Gardens, Kolfiata
|KKR
|11
|4
|7
|36.3
1:40 PM
KKR looking to regain strong home record against RCB
KKR have made an excellent start to the season, sitting third on the IPL 2024 points table despite a last ball loss to Rajasthan Royals last time out. They’re in the middle of a stretch of home fixtures at Eden Gardens, a ground where today’s opponent RCB have struggled historically.
Overall they’ve lost 4 of their 11 games here against KKR, however this record is slightly skewed by the early seasons of the IPL with KKR winning 4 of their 5 IPL games at Eden Gardens against RCB.
From 2015 onwards, their six meetings at Eden Gardens are split 3-3 and the high scoring nature of recent games here does perhaps limit KKR’s usual home advantage over RCB.
1:35 PM
IPL 2024 today's first match: Kolkata vs Bengaluru
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match.
