KKR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 3 PM IST

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be a battle between the two sides who are having opposite fortunes in IPL 2024. While Kolkata are sitting at the second position of the points table, Bengaluru are languished at the bottom.

Nitish Rana hasn't played for KKR yet this season after missing the first portion of the competition owing to an injury. Rinku Singh, who fielded as an impact replacement in the last game due to a few niggles, had stated he will field in today's match.

With two wickets in 11 balls and just 12 runs , Mohammed Siraj has the upper hand against Sunil Narine. With the way Narine has played against Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph in the IPL, Siraj will be crucial for RCB up front.

IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB Playing 11 prediction

KKR Playing 11 probables: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer/Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

[Impact Substitute: Vaibhav Arora]

RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

[Impact Substitute: Yash Dayal]

KKR vs RCB LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis will take place at 3 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the KKR vs RCB match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. KKR vs RCB live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCBI) Live Streaming

KKR vs RCB live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

