LSG vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: All eyes on Lucknow weather, toss at 3 PM IST

It will be a double-header day in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hosting Gujarat Titans (GT) at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium in the first match of the day, starting at 3:30 PM IST.

Both teams have had an almost similar season so far, as they started with a loss but picked up the pace soon after. The only difference is that GT have won their next four games, while LSG slipped once again and have just three wins in five games. Historically, GT have dominated LSG in head-to-head encounters, but LSG were the ones who came out on top the last time they met. Today’s match promises to be an interesting one, as early weather forecasts suggest heavy rain in the initial phase of the match, with even a slight delay in the toss expected. However, fans can hope for a full game as the sky is expected to clear out by evening.

Both LSG and GT have strong batting line-ups, and if rain curtails the match into a reduced-overs clash, they will need all the firepower they can get.

IPL 2025: LSG vs GT playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probables): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact player: Akash Deep Singh

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probables): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact player: Ishant Sharma/Arshad Khan

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 LIVE toss:

The coin toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Gujarat Titans skipper Axar Patel will take place at 3 PM IST today.

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast the LSG vs GT match with English commentary.

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.