LSG vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: All eyes on Lucknow weather, toss at 3 PM IST
IPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: The match between LSG and GT at Ekana Stadium is expected to be a rain-affected one as the early weather forecast predicts 70 per cent chances of rain
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
It will be a double-header day in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hosting Gujarat Titans (GT) at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium in the first match of the day, starting at 3:30 PM IST.
Both teams have had an almost similar season so far, as they started with a loss but picked up the pace soon after. The only difference is that GT have won their next four games, while LSG slipped once again and have just three wins in five games. Historically, GT have dominated LSG in head-to-head encounters, but LSG were the ones who came out on top the last time they met. Today’s match promises to be an interesting one, as early weather forecasts suggest heavy rain in the initial phase of the match, with even a slight delay in the toss expected. However, fans can hope for a full game as the sky is expected to clear out by evening.
Both LSG and GT have strong batting line-ups, and if rain curtails the match into a reduced-overs clash, they will need all the firepower they can get.
IPL 2025: LSG vs GT playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probables): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact player: Akash Deep Singh
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probables): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact player: Ishant Sharma/Arshad Khan
LSG vs GT IPL 2025 LIVE toss:
The coin toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Gujarat Titans skipper Axar Patel will take place at 3 PM IST today.
LSG vs GT IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast the LSG vs GT match with English commentary.
LSG vs GT IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
2:57 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Points table
|Rank
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1.413
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|1.278
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0.803
|4
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.539
|5
|Punjab Kings
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.289
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.078
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.733
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-0.01
|9
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-1.554
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-1.629
2:50 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Weather report
The current visuals from Ekana Stadium looks promising as the sun is out, which means the toss will be taking place on time at 3 PM IST.
2:45 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Latest pitch report of Ekana Stadium
Today's game will be played on a black soil pitch, which tends to offer good bounce and assists spinners as the match progresses. The ground staff had prepared both a black soil and a mixed soil pitch under covers yesterday, but the stumps have been set on the black soil one. This pitch is adjacent to the centre wicket, meaning one square boundary will be slightly shorter than the other—something batters might look to exploit.
2:40 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head records
- Matches played: 5
- LSG won: 1
- GT won: 4
- N/R: 0
2:30 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Toss timings
The toss for the match between LSG and GT will take place at 3 PM IST as per schedule, but all depends on weather today as the clouds still look overcast.
2:20 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs GT LIVE UPDATES: GT's probable playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probables): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact player: Ishant Sharma/Arshad Khan
2:11 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs GT LIVE UPDATES: LSG probable playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probables): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact player: Akash Deep Singh
2:00 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2025 match number 26 between LSG and GT from Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. The table toppers GT are on a four-match win streak while home team LSG are on a two-match win streak. Which of these two teams will continue their winning train, and who must return to the drawing board? Stay tuned to find out.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 2:00 PM IST