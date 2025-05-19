LSG vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: SRH wins the toss, opts to field first in Lucknow
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. SRH skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. After a nine-day break in the schedule, the action resumes with just a few matches remaining before the playoffs kick off on May 21, leading up to the grand finale on June 3.
It’s been a thrilling and tightly contested season, with several teams still vying for a place in the top four. LSG currently sit in seventh place on the points table with five wins and six defeats from their 11 matches. While the path to the playoffs is difficult, it remains mathematically possible if they win all remaining fixtures and other results favor them.
Meanwhile, SRH are placed eighth with just three wins from eleven outings. Their last game against Delhi Capitals was abandoned due to rain. With playoff hopes out of reach, the Hyderabad franchise will aim to end their campaign on a high note and potentially play spoiler for teams still in contention.
IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH playing 11:
LSG playing 11: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C), A Badoni, DA Miller, AK Markram, Abdul Samad, MR Marsh, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan
SRH playing 11: H Klaasen (wk), Ishan Kishan, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (C), Eshan Malinga, A Verma, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, A Manohar, HV Patel
LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE toss:
The coin toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.
LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all live updates of the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match from Lucknow here
7:01 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Pat Cummins wins the toss
SRH skipper Pat Cummins wins the toss and elects to bowl first against LSG.
6:43 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: LSG playoff scenario!
LSG had a strong start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning 4 of their first 6 matches. However, their form dipped significantly, managing just one victory in the following five games. With 5 wins from 11 matches, they currently sit in 7th place. A further defeat would leave them stuck on 10 points with only two matches remaining, effectively ending their playoff hopes as they won’t be able to reach the 16-point threshold.
Meanwhile, SRH have managed just 3 wins from 11 outings and are already out of the playoff race. Last season’s finalists will now aim to finish their campaign on a positive note and potentially disrupt other teams’ playoff chances.
6:27 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: SRH playing for pride!
SRh are already out of contention for the playoffs and is now playing to not end up in the last spot after their 14 matches.
6:20 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: LSG fighting for final playoff spot!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between LSG and SRH at the Ekana Stadium. LSG are still in contention for the final playoff spot in the league. Toss at 7 PM IST.
First Published: May 19 2025 | 6:15 PM IST