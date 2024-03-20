Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Moment of my life: RCB ace Shreyanka describes meeting idol Virat Kohli

Moment of my life: RCB ace Shreyanka describes meeting idol Virat Kohli

The 21-year-old off-spinner, who had been a revelation in both the eliminator and final with her match-winning performances at the death

Shreyanka Patil meets Virat Kohli. Photo: X
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

She was the cynosure of all eyes on Sunday having played a massive role in RCB's WPL triumph but Tuesday night gave 'Purple Cap' winner Shreyanka Patil a chance to enjoy a rare 'Fan Girl' moment with none other than Virat Kohli.

The 21-year-old off-spinner, who had been a revelation in both eliminator and final with her match-winning performances at the death, couldn't stop gushing on social media when she realised that her childhood idol actually knew her name.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Started watching cricket cos of him. Grew up dreaming to be like him. And last night, had the moment of my life," she wrote on 'X', posting her picture alongside Kohli from the RCB 'Unbox' event.

"Virat said, 'Hi Shreyanka, well bowled.' He actually knows my name," the surreal feeling was yet to sink and it was understandable from her post.

Shreyanka was picked up by RCB during inaugural WPL auctions last year at base price of Rs 10 lakh and she finished with six wickets in seven matches, the most for her team.

In September, the 21-year-old offie played in the CPL for Guyana Amazon Warriors, where she finished with the most wickets (9) in the tournament.

The performances were noticed by the Indian selectors, who called her up for the home T20 series against England in December last year and she made her national team debut on December 6.

Since then there has been no looking back for the youngsters, who battled many a injuries, to stake her claim in the national team with her performances.

Shreyanka has so far represented India in two ODIs and six T20Is, picking up four and and eight wickets respectively.

Also Read

WPL 2024 MI vs RCB Eliminator Highlights: Bangalore defend 135, reach final

WPL 2024 DC vs RCB Final Highlights: Perry, bowlers take Bangalore to title

WPL 2024 MI vs RCB Highlights: Precious Perry takes Bangalore to playoffs

WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Highlights: Mandhana, Molineux maul Giants in Bengaluru

WPL 2024 UP vs RCB Highlights: Mandhana, Perry helps Bangalore win big

Will RCB lift IPL 2024 trophy? 3 times when Kohli's team came very close

RCB to MI: A look at new jerseys of all 10 teams for IPL 2024 | In pics

IPL 2024: What will be KKR's playing 11 if Shreyas Iyer misses the opener?

IPL 2024 playoffs predictions: Which teams could secure knockout berths?

Surya not fit for opener! MI Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2024 match on March 24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Virat KohliRoyal Challengers BangaloreIndian Premier LeagueWomen's Premier League

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story