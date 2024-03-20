RCB to MI: A look at new jerseys of all 10 teams for IPL 2024 | In pics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, March 19 announced their name change from Bangalore to Bengaluru and at the same time, they also introduced their new jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.



RCB has moved away from their red and black jersey and now will be donning different texture of red and blue during IPL 2024.

RCB was not the first team to do so as before that, all other teams had already launched their new jersey ahead of the new season.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli with new RCB jersey ahead of IPL 2024. Photo: X

The new RCB jersey is made up of three colours as usual. Red and Blue dominate the colour scheme while gold is used sporadically. Blue has got more space this time around with the top half of the shirt being dominated by it.

Mumbai Indians new jersey for Indian Premier League 2024 Mumbai Indians new jersey for IPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians' new jersey was launched in a video format with the new skipper Hardik Pandya and his predecessor Rohit Sharma donning the Blue and Gold. The colour scheme is the same for the MI as per the previous year with blue dominating gold.

Chennai Super Kings new jersey for IPL 2024 Chennai Super Kings new jersey for IPL 2024

There was no launch of the jersey as such for the CSK franchise as they uploaded the replicas on their website and fans can buy the yellow jersey which has a tinge of blue to it.

Punjab Kings new jersey for IPL 2024 Punjab Kings new jersey for IPL 2024

Punjab Kings launched their new jersey in the presence of co-oner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and skipper Shikhar Dhawan. The core of dark red is intact, but instead of gold like the previous year, they have come up with blue this year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad new jersey for IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad new jersey for IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad was the first team to launch their new jersey for the IPL 2024 season. They experimented with the design set and made the shirt look like an ensemble of orange diamonds. It somewhat coincided with their jersey in the SA20.

Gujarat Titans new jersey for IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans new jersey for IPL 2024

Like CSK, Gujarat also did not do any official video or photo shoot or public unboxing of their new jersey, they rather posted it on their social media and made the replicas available for sale.

Rajasthan Royals new jersey for IPL 2024 Rajasthan Royals new jersey for IPL 2024

Apart from their usual match day jersey of pink and blue, the Rajasthan Royals on April 6, during their match against the RCB at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, will don the all-pink jersey celebrating and the women of India and Rajasthan. They also launched

KKR new jersey for Indian Premier League 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders new jersey for IPL 2024

Like CSK and GT, KKR also did not do any official jersey lunch, Although, during their inter-squad practice match, the new jersey was seen where blue was mixed with gold throughout the T-shirt and the trousers and not only in patches as was seen during the last seasons.

Other teams such as Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have not changed their jersey from the last season it seems. There has been no official announcement of any sort regarding that.