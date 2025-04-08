PBKS vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Toss at 7 PM IST

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with hosts and defending champions Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Rivalry has been pretty neck-to-neck

The PBKS vs. CSK rivalry has been marked by exciting and closely contested games. While CSK leads the overall record 16-14, PBKS has won 5 of the last 7 matches and appears stronger in recent seasons. Some of their past matches went down to the wire, such as the Super Over in 2010 and the last-ball victory in 2023. These games are typically tight and unpredictable. As they prepare to face each other, CSK’s current struggles and PBKS’s momentum suggest another close and thrilling contest could be on the cards.

PBKS vs CSK Overall: Mts – 30, PBKS Won – 14, CSK Won – 16

Both teams are coming off losses

CSK started with a win against MI, but have now lost three in a row, and momentum isn't on their side. PBKS, after a strong start, had an off day recently but will be keen to bounce back. Both teams will be eager to turn things around in this key clash.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK Playing 11

PBKS Playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson.

Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK Playing 11 (probables): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary,

Impact Sub: Khaleel Ahmed

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST today.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Chennai Super Kings (PBKS) vs Punjab Kings (CSK) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast PBKS vs CSK match with English commentary

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Chennai Super Kings (PBKS) vs Punjab Kings (CSK) IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.