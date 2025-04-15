Home / Cricket / IPL / News / PBKS vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Prabhsimran-Priyansh get PBKS off to a flyer
IPL 2025 live updates: Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR will aim to climb into the top four of IPL 2025 today with a win over PBKS

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
In match number 31 of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur today. In the match PBKS won the toss and decided to bat first. 
While Punjab’s batters — especially skipper Shreyas Iyer and breakout talent Priyansh Arya — have shown solid form, their bowling unit remains under the scanner, with none of their frontline bowlers managing an economy under 9 this season. Questions loom over the spinners' effectiveness and whether the team will opt for a batting-friendly pitch again or take the gamble with spin-assisting conditions.
 
Meanwhile, KKR come into this contest riding high on confidence after their dominating win over CSK at Chepauk. With the likes of Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy in top form, the two-time champions will be aiming to consolidate their top-four position.
 
IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR playing 11 
PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast: 
The live telecast for the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
 
PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 live streaming: 
The live streaming for the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Check all live updates of the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match from Chandigarh here

7:44 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 20 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 4 6 4 1 4 1; PBKS 33/0 after 3 overs; Priyansh Arya 16 (10), Prabhsimran Singh 17 (8)
 
Vaibhav continues the attack

Ball 6- Arya keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Arya joins the club and clubs the ball over mid on for another boundary
 
Ball 4- Singh dabs the ball to short mid wicket for a single
 
Ball 3- Singh now goes down the ground and collects four runs to long off
 
Ball 2- Singh now crunches the ball from outside off for a six over deep mid wicket
 
Ball 1- Almost caught. Singh paddles the ball over fine leg for a boundary

7:39 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 1 4 0 4; PBKS 13/0 after 2 overs; Priyansh Arya 11 (8), Prabhsimran Singh 2 (4)
 
Anrich Nortje comes in the attack

Ball 6- Arya clubs the ball to deep mid wicket for four runs
 
Ball 5- Play and miss for Arya. No run
 
Ball 4- Arya jabs the ball over extra cover for four runs
 
Ball 3- Singh flicks the ball square leg for one run
 
Ball 2- Singh dabs the ball to short fine leg for no run
 
Ball 1- Play and a miss for Singh

7:34 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First over done

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 1 2; PBKS 4/0 after 1 over; Priyansh Arya 3 (5), Prabhsimran Singh 1 (1)
 
Vaibhav Arora starts the attack for KKR with the new ball
 
Ball 6- Arya ends the over with two runs to extra cover
 
Ball 5- Singh is off the mark with a single
 
Ball 4- Arya is off the mark with a single to mid off
 
Ball 3- Arya defends the ball to short cover for no run
 
Ball 2- Arya drives the ball to mid on for no run
 
Ball 1- Vaibhav starts with dot ball

7:28 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Match underway

The match number 31 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders is now underway. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

7:25 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Both captains in IPl 2025

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Matches: 5
Wins: 3
Losses: 2
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 60
 
Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Matches: 6
Wins: 3
Losses: 3
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 0

7:14 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: KKR playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy 
Impact player: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

7:13 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: PBKS playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal 
Impact player: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey

7:02 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: PBKS won the toss

PBKS won the toss elects to bat first.

6:52 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head

Total Matches Played: 33
PBKS Won: 12
KKR Won: 21
N/R: 0

6:40 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Pitch report

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur offers a balanced surface, favoring both batters and fast bowlers. Known for high-scoring encounters, the pitch encourages aggressive stroke play, especially during the powerplay and death overs. With an impressive average IPL run rate of 8.84, fans can expect another thrilling, run-filled contest.

6:30 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Toss timings

The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.

6:20 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: KKR probable playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probables): Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy 
Impact player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

6:11 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: PBKS probable playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal 
Impact player: Yash Thakur

6:00 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of match number 31 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams will aim to walk away with two full points today and boss their playoff qualification chances, but who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

