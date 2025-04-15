PBKS vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Prabhsimran-Priyansh get PBKS off to a flyer

In match number 31 of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur today. In the match PBKS won the toss and decided to bat first.

While Punjab’s batters — especially skipper Shreyas Iyer and breakout talent Priyansh Arya — have shown solid form, their bowling unit remains under the scanner, with none of their frontline bowlers managing an economy under 9 this season. Questions loom over the spinners' effectiveness and whether the team will opt for a batting-friendly pitch again or take the gamble with spin-assisting conditions.

Meanwhile, KKR come into this contest riding high on confidence after their dominating win over CSK at Chepauk. With the likes of Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy in top form, the two-time champions will be aiming to consolidate their top-four position.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact player: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact player: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast for the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming for the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all live updates of the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match from Chandigarh here