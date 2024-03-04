Rajasthan Royals appoints Saudi's NEOM as main partner in a two-year deal

Rajasthan Royals entered into a partnership with Saudi Arabia's smart city project NEOM, appointing it as the principal partner in a key two-year deal.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Rajasthan Royals will sport NEOM's corporate brand logo on the chest of all official team clothing during India's premier T20 cricket league in 2024 and 2025, thereby imprinting further awareness of NEOM on a wide global audience," an official press release said on Monday.

What is NEOM? NEOM, being built in the northwestern Tabuk Province of Saudi, is boasted as a sustainably planned urban development initiative. The project is aimed at turning into an economic engine for the nation, driving business prospects, fostering innovation, and enhancing the overall quality of life for its residents.

The press release noted that the partnership materialised following the success of a 2023 pilot project. "This year's initiative marks another step forward in NEOM's commitment to nurturing a physically active and healthy society," the release stated.

Through the partnership, NEOM aims to create cricket opportunities with the help of Rajasthan Royals and the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation. As part of the deal, NEOM aims to leverage knowledge transfer opportunities, including cricket leadership training and an accredited program for developing coaches within the NEOM workforce.

"NEOM's commitment to establishing a foundation for the cricket ecosystem, along with its ongoing improvements to its cricket facilities, aligns with national-level efforts for the growth of the sport within the Kingdom," it said.

On the collaboration, the Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, HRH Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud, said, "We are thrilled to see the formalisation of NEOM's cricket partnership with Rajasthan Royals, which holds great promise for the growth of the sport across Saudi Arabia. It's important that we continue to develop a vibrant cricket community that can be enjoyed by all."

The MD of NEOM Sport, Jan Paterson, noted, "Following a successful pilot program last year, we are excited to take our partnership with the Royals to the next level as a principal partner and continue growing cricket as a tool for social growth. Working with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation and Rajasthan Royals will enable us to provide cricket for men, women, girls and boys alike, across NEOM. This will pave the way for development at an individual level and contribute to the growth of the sport across the Kingdom while amplifying the NEOM brand globally."

Rajasthan Royals' lead owner, Manoj Badale, welcomed NEOM as the principal partner and hailed it as a "landmark" deal.

"Over the past year, our collaboration has not only elevated cricket within NEOM through the strategic implementation of our workforce cricket program but has also contributed significantly to their mission of fostering a physically active and inclusive society. We are excited to be the flag bearers of cricket in NEOM, with the potential to contribute to the overall growth of the sport across the Kingdom, which is being driven by the Saudi Arabian Government and the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation. This partnership also provides us with the opportunity to work as a conduit for fostering connections between NEOM and our passionate Indian supporters," he said.