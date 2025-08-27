Ashwin stuns fans with IPL retirement, opens door to overseas leagues

One of Indian cricket’s greatest modern players, Ravichandran Ashwin, has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), bringing the curtain down on his professional career in Indian cricket.

Ashwin, who turned out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 season, had earlier retired from international cricket during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. His decision to step away from the IPL comes as a surprise, particularly as speculation was rife about a possible return to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2026 auction.

A message to fans

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin reflected on his journey and hinted at a new chapter overseas.

“Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,” he wrote. Ashwin thanked IPL franchises, the league, and the BCCI for the opportunities and memories. “Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” he added. Why the move matters The decision is linked to BCCI’s policy which prohibits Indian cricketers from participating in overseas franchise leagues while they remain active in international cricket or the IPL. By retiring from both, Ashwin has opened the door to explore opportunities in leagues across the world.

Ashwin’s legacy International career: 94 Tests, 171 wickets in ODIs, 72 in T20Is

94 Tests, 171 wickets in ODIs, 72 in T20Is IPL record: More than 180 wickets across stints with CSK, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals

Known for his sharp cricketing brain and ability to reinvent himself, Ashwin leaves the IPL as one of the most respected bowlers in the league's history.

Ashwin bowling stats in IPL Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W Career 221 4710 5653 187 4/34 30.23 7.2 25.19 1 2025 9 186 283 7 2/41 40.43 9.13 26.57 0 2024 15 330 467 9 3/24 51.89 8.49 36.67 0 2023 13 294 368 14 2/23 26.29 7.51 21 0 2022 17 402 503 12 3/17 41.92 7.51 33.5 0 2021 13 268 331 7 2/27 47.28 7.41 38.28 0 2020 15 306 391 13 3/29 30.07 7.66 23.53 0 2019 14 330 400 15 3/23 26.66 7.27 22 0 2018 14 304 410 10 2/18 41 8.09 30.4 0 2016 14 264 319 10 4/34 31.9 7.25 26.4 1 2015 14 234 228 10 02/05 22.8 5.84 23.4 0 2014 16 359 437 16 3/30 27.31 7.3 22.43 0 2013 18 348 390 15 2/18 26 6.72 23.2 0 2012 19 395 432 14 3/24 30.85 6.56 28.21 0 2011 16 378 388 20 3/16 19.4 6.15 18.9 0 2010 12 288 293 13 3/16 22.53 6.1 22.15 0 2009 2 24 13 2 2/13 6.5 3.25 12 0 The big picture