Ashwin stuns fans with IPL retirement, opens door to overseas leagues

- International career: 94 Tests, 171 wickets in ODIs, 72 in T20Is
- IPL record: More than 180 wickets across stints with CSK, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals
- Accolades: Second-highest Indian wicket-taker in Tests, part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad
|Ashwin batting & fielding stats in IPL
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|221
|34
|833
|50
|13.02
|705
|118.16
|0
|1
|64
|29
|52
|2025
|9
|0
|33
|13
|8.25
|30
|110
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|2024
|15
|3
|86
|29
|14.33
|74
|116.22
|0
|0
|5
|4
|5
|2023
|13
|4
|67
|30
|11.17
|51
|131.37
|0
|0
|5
|3
|1
|2022
|17
|5
|191
|50
|27.29
|135
|141.48
|0
|1
|14
|9
|5
|2021
|13
|2
|44
|20*
|14.66
|42
|104.76
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2020
|15
|3
|37
|14*
|12.33
|34
|108.82
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2019
|14
|1
|42
|17*
|8.4
|28
|150
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|2018
|14
|1
|102
|45
|12.75
|71
|143.66
|0
|0
|7
|5
|5
|2016
|14
|4
|41
|29
|20.5
|38
|107.89
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|2015
|14
|3
|52
|23
|17.33
|32
|162.5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|3
|2014
|16
|3
|45
|14
|15
|45
|100
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|2013
|18
|1
|35
|11*
|8.75
|49
|71.42
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|2012
|19
|2
|18
|8
|6
|15
|120
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|2011
|16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|6
|33.33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2010
|12
|2
|30
|11*
|7.5
|40
|75
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2009
|2
|0
|8
|8
|8
|15
|53.33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Ashwin bowling stats in IPL
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|Career
|221
|4710
|5653
|187
|4/34
|30.23
|7.2
|25.19
|1
|2025
|9
|186
|283
|7
|2/41
|40.43
|9.13
|26.57
|0
|2024
|15
|330
|467
|9
|3/24
|51.89
|8.49
|36.67
|0
|2023
|13
|294
|368
|14
|2/23
|26.29
|7.51
|21
|0
|2022
|17
|402
|503
|12
|3/17
|41.92
|7.51
|33.5
|0
|2021
|13
|268
|331
|7
|2/27
|47.28
|7.41
|38.28
|0
|2020
|15
|306
|391
|13
|3/29
|30.07
|7.66
|23.53
|0
|2019
|14
|330
|400
|15
|3/23
|26.66
|7.27
|22
|0
|2018
|14
|304
|410
|10
|2/18
|41
|8.09
|30.4
|0
|2016
|14
|264
|319
|10
|4/34
|31.9
|7.25
|26.4
|1
|2015
|14
|234
|228
|10
|02/05
|22.8
|5.84
|23.4
|0
|2014
|16
|359
|437
|16
|3/30
|27.31
|7.3
|22.43
|0
|2013
|18
|348
|390
|15
|2/18
|26
|6.72
|23.2
|0
|2012
|19
|395
|432
|14
|3/24
|30.85
|6.56
|28.21
|0
|2011
|16
|378
|388
|20
|3/16
|19.4
|6.15
|18.9
|0
|2010
|12
|288
|293
|13
|3/16
|22.53
|6.1
|22.15
|0
|2009
|2
|24
|13
|2
|2/13
|6.5
|3.25
|12
|0
