It's a dream of mine to know how it feels like winning IPL trophy: Kohli

Virat Kohli said: "When they won it (WPL), we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special"

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo: @RCBtweets
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Star batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday hoped to emulate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru women's WPL winning feat and add the IPL trophy to the team's cabinet in the upcoming edition of the league, starting from March 22.

The Royal Challengers defeated Delhi Capitals on Sunday to clinch the Women's Premier League in the second edition itself, but their male counterparts have been waiting for the title-winning moment for the last 16 years.

"It was absolutely amazing. When they won it (WPL), we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special," said Kohli during the RCB Unbox event here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli, who will start his 17th season with the RCB in IPL 2024, said he would bank on his skillsets and experience to translate the dream of winning the IPL trophy into reality this year.

"That's a dream of mine to know what it feels like winning an IPL trophy. I will be here, be a part of the team that wins the trophy for the first time.

 

The RCB women's team, who was given a guard of honour by their male colleagues, also conducted a trophy walk around the field to loud cheers by a near capacity crowd.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

