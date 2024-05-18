Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB vs CSK LIVE, Bengaluru weather updates, IPL 2024: Rain continues to stay away
RCB vs CSK LIVE, Bengaluru weather updates, IPL 2024: Rain continues to stay away

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, RCB vs CSK Playing 11: The live toss is scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST. However, inclement weather conditions might delay the toss

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
RCB vs CSK live cricket score: Bengaluru weather live updates
RCB vs CSK live cricket score: Bengaluru weather live updates

3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Out of reckoning from the IPL 2024 playoffs, Mumbai and Lucknow will look to end their campaign on a winning note today.
Bengaluru's fairytale resurgent run will be up against the might of five-time champions Chennai and the weather gods in an epic do-or-die match to decide the fourth and final team for the IPL playoffs.
Thursday's washout in Hyderabad meant that Sunrisers Hyderabad joined Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals as the three confirmed teams for the playoffs and the race is now for only one spot with two teams in fray -- CSK and RCB.
Boasting of a better net run-rate and more points, defending champions CSK (13 points, NRR 0.528) start favourites at a venue where they have lost to the home side only once in eight matches. RCB has 12 points and a net run-rate of 0.387.
However, what has heightened the drama surrounding the game is the forecast of rain. A washout will take CSK through to the playoffs, while RCB will need to win by at least 18 runs or chase the target with about 11 balls to spare.
The odds are therefore stacked against the home side, which is the most in-form unit in the tournament's final stretch.
IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK Playing 11 prediction
RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj
[Impact Sub: Vijaykumar Vyshak/Yash Dayal]
CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mitchell Santner/Richard Gleeson, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.
[Impact Sub: Sameer Rizvi]
RCB vs CSK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis and Chennai's skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST if rain permits.
How to watch the live telecast of RCB vs CSK match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RCB vs CSK live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Live streaming
RCB vs CSK live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
4:51 PM

What has been RCB's record in IPL against all teams?


Opponent Span Matches Won Lost Tied and won Tied and lost No Result Win %
CSK 2008–2015, 2018–2021 30 10 19 0 0 1 34.48
DC† 2008–2012 11 5 6 0 0 0 45.45
DD 2008–2021 28 16 10 1 0 1 61.11
GL† 2016–2017 5 3 2 0 0 0 60
KTK† 2011 2 2 0 0 0 0 100
KKR 2008–2023 31 14 17 0 0 0 45.16
MI 2008–2023 31 13 17 1 0 0.00% 43.54
PWI† 2011–2013 5 5 0 0 0 0 100
PBKS 2008–2021 29 13 16 0 0 0 44.82
RR 2008–2015, 2018–2021 24 12 10 0 0 2 54.54
RPS† 2016–2017 4 2 2 0 0 0 50
SRH 2013–2021 19 8 10 0 1 0 44.73
LSG 2022–2023 3 2 1 0 0 0 66.66

4:48 PM

Clear skies in Bengaluru

 
The skies are clear in Bengaluru as of now and the chances of rain are going down with every passing minute. In Bengaluru, until it's raining you can't say it will or it won't rain. 
 

4:29 PM

RCB's record over the years in IPL history. Will it change this year to winners?


Year Total Wins Losses No result Tied and won Tied and lost Win % Position Summary
2008 14 4 10 0 0 0 29.9 7th Group Stage
2009 16 9 7 0 0 0 56.25 1st Runners-up
2010 16 8 8 0 0 0 50 3rd Play-offs
2011 16 10 5 1 0 0 66.67 1st Runners-up
2012 16 8 7 1 0 0 53.34 5th Group Stage
2013 16 9 6 0 1 1 56.25 5th Group Stage
2014 14 5 9 0 0 0 35.71% 7th Group Stage
2015 16 8 6 2 0 0 57.14 3rd Play-offs
2016 16 9 7 0 0 0 56.25 1st Runners-up
2017 14 3 10 1 0 0 23.07 8th Group Stage
2018 14 6 8 0 0 0 42.86 6th Group Stage
2019 14 5 8 1 0 0 38.46 8th Group Stage
2020 15 7 8 0 1 0 46.6 4th Play-offs
2021 15 9 6 0 0 0 60 3rd Play-offs
2022 16 9 7 0 0 0 56.25 4th Play-offs
2023 14 7 7 0 0 0 50 6th Group Stage

4:26 PM

What would happen if the match gets washed out between RCB and CSK?

 
If RCB vs CSK gets washed out on Saturday, then both teams will share a point each, which means Chennai will have 15 points in 14 matches while Bengaluru end their IPL 2024 campaign with 13 points in 14 games. 
 
Thus, Chennai Super Kings will qualify for the playoffs but their rankings in the top 4 will be decided only SRH vs PBKS game given Sunrisers have 15 points in 13 matches.
 

4:07 PM

No signs of rain at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

 
So far there have been no signs of rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. If anything, the current visuals are only inspiring for the fans of the home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 
 

3:52 PM

RCB vs CSK | Chinnaswamy Stadium LIVE Weather updates

 
The covers are firmly placed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. There's a bit of cloud cover, but it doesn't look threatening at the moment. We are still 3 hours away from the toss. Let's hope the raingods stay away from M Chinnaswamy Stadium today.
 

3:36 PM

Why is this game between CSK and RCB so important?

 
It is a virtual knockout as whoever loses goes out of the race for the IPL 2024 trophy. However, there is a twist that Chennai can survive even after losing the match with the clause that the loss should be by the barest of margins. Chennai must not lose by more than 18 runs and or with more than 11 balls to spare. 
 

3:27 PM

Cloudy weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

 
According to Accuweather, it is cloudy in Bengaluru and the live scenes from videos shared on X also convey the same. AccuWeather further predicts that it is going to remain cloudy throughout with thunderstorms expected at around 11 pm IST. 
 

3:19 PM

Current weather scenario of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

 
According to weather.com. thunderstorms are likely to begin from 3:30 pm IST onwards and at least 2.41 mm of rainfall is expected. We know that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has the best drainage facility in the world, but for that to work, the rains would first have to stop. The chances of them stopping are very low tonight. 
 

 

3:13 PM

Welcome to the live coverage of the RCB vs CSK clash

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Topics :Royal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super KingsIndian Premier League

First Published: May 18 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

