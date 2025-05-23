RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: RCB aim to replace GT at top of points table; Toss at 7 PM IST

RCB vs SRH LIVE Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 23, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With 17 points from 12 games, Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified for the playoffs and will look to secure a top-two finish and a place at the top of the points table with another win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have been knocked out of playoff contention following a string of defeats. Injuries and a lack of form—especially from skipper Pat Cummins and the domestic bowling unit—have plagued their campaign. With contrasting momentum, RCB head into the contest as clear favourites, while SRH aim to salvage pride in their last IPL 2025 match.

IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH Playing 11

RCB playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell/Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam/Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

SRH playing 11 (probables): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Travis Head

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS:

The coin toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Rajat Patidar and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7:00 PM IST today (May 23).

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE Telecast:

The live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming:

The live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all live updates of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match from Lucknow here.