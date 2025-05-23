RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: Abhishek-Head give SRH fiery start in Lucknow

Friday, May 23, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RCB vs SRH LIVE Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of IPL 2025 today, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With 17 points from 12 games, Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified for the playoffs and are looking to secure a top-two finish and a place at the top of the points table with another win vs SRH. In the match RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. Jitesh Sharma is leading RCB today as injured Rajat Patidar is playing as impact player.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have been knocked out of playoff contention following a string of defeats. Injuries and a lack of form—especially from skipper Pat Cummins and the domestic bowling unit—have plagued their campaign. With contrasting momentum, RCB head into the contest as clear favourites, while SRH aim to salvage pride in their last IPL 2025 match.
 
IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH Playing 11 
RCB playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma 
Impact Player: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Jacon Bethell, Swapnil Singh
 
SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga 
Impact Player: Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh
 
RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE Telecast: 
The live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
 
RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming: 
The live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Check all live updates of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match from Lucknow here.
7:45 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: 13 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 2 4 NB 0 6 0 0; SRH 39/0 after 3 overs; Travis Head 12 (6), Abhishek Sharma 24 (13)
 
Yash Dayal continues the attack
 
Ball 6- Dot ball to end the over
 
Ball 5- Play and miss for Sharma
 
Ball 4- Sharma stands his ground and sends the ball over bowler's head for a six

Ball 3- Sharma is beaten by bounce. No run
 
Ball 3- DRS takes by RCB for caught behind on Sharma but it was a no ball. Free hit coming up.
 
Ball 2- Sharma crunches tha ball to long off for four runs
 
Ball 1- Sharma takes two runs to sweeper cover

7:39 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: 18 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 4 2 1lb 4 6 1lb; SRH 26/0 after 2 overs; Travis Head 12 (6), Abhishek Sharma 12 (6)
 
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
 
Ball 6- 1 leg byes
 
Ball 5- Sharma now clubs the ball over dep mid wicket for a six
 
Ball 4- Sharma comes down the ground and collects four runs to long off
 
Ball 3- 1 leg byes
 
Ball 2- Head takes two runs to fine leg
 
Ball 1- Head flicks the ball to fine leg for four runs

7:34 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: First over done

Over Summary: 1 4 1 0 1 1; SRH 8/0 after 1 over; Travis Head 6 (3), Abhishek Sharma 1 (3)

Yash Dayal to open the attack for RCB
 
Ball 6- Head keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Sharma takes a single to deep backward point
 
Ball 4- Sharma plays the ball to short third man for no run
 
Ball 3- Head takes a single to deep backward point
 
Ball 2- Head cuts the ball for four runs to sweeper cover
 
Ball 1- Inside edge for Sharma. One run to start
7:27 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Match underway

The match between RCB and SRH is now underway.
7:18 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Rajat Patidar playing as impact player

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has been playing as an impact player today due to injury. Jitesh Sharma is leading the side on his place. 
7:15 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: SRH playing 11 today

SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
 
Impact Player: Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh
7:13 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: RCB playing 11 today

RCB playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma
 
Impact players: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Jacon Bethell, Swapnil Singh
7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: RCB win the toss

RCB wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
6:57 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Toss underway

The toss for RCB vs SRH match is now underway. 
6:45 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Toss timings

The toss for the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match is scheduled for 7 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now. 
6:35 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: SRH's probable playing 11

SRH playing 11 (probables): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami
6:25 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: RCB's probable playing 11

RCB playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell/Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam/Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal
6:15 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of match number 65 of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB will be looking to win the match and take one step closer to a top-two finish, while for SRH, this will be a battle of pride. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
