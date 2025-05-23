RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: Abhishek-Head give SRH fiery start in Lucknow
IPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: RCB will be looking to jump to the the top of the points table with a win over SRH
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
RCB vs SRH LIVE Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of IPL 2025 today, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With 17 points from 12 games, Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified for the playoffs and are looking to secure a top-two finish and a place at the top of the points table with another win vs SRH. In the match RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. Jitesh Sharma is leading RCB today as injured Rajat Patidar is playing as impact player.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have been knocked out of playoff contention following a string of defeats. Injuries and a lack of form—especially from skipper Pat Cummins and the domestic bowling unit—have plagued their campaign. With contrasting momentum, RCB head into the contest as clear favourites, while SRH aim to salvage pride in their last IPL 2025 match.
IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH Playing 11
RCB playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma
Impact Player: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Jacon Bethell, Swapnil Singh
SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
Impact Player: Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh
RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE Telecast:
The live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming:
The live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all live updates of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match from Lucknow here.
7:45 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: 13 runs from the over!
Over Summary: 2 4 NB 0 6 0 0; SRH 39/0 after 3 overs; Travis Head 12 (6), Abhishek Sharma 24 (13)
Yash Dayal continues the attack
Ball 6- Dot ball to end the over
Ball 5- Play and miss for Sharma
Ball 4- Sharma stands his ground and sends the ball over bowler's head for a six
Ball 3- Sharma is beaten by bounce. No run
Ball 3- DRS takes by RCB for caught behind on Sharma but it was a no ball. Free hit coming up.
Ball 2- Sharma crunches tha ball to long off for four runs
Ball 1- Sharma takes two runs to sweeper cover
7:39 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: 18 runs from the over!
Over Summary: 4 2 1lb 4 6 1lb; SRH 26/0 after 2 overs; Travis Head 12 (6), Abhishek Sharma 12 (6)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
Ball 6- 1 leg byes
Ball 5- Sharma now clubs the ball over dep mid wicket for a six
Ball 4- Sharma comes down the ground and collects four runs to long off
Ball 3- 1 leg byes
Ball 2- Head takes two runs to fine leg
Ball 1- Head flicks the ball to fine leg for four runs
7:34 PM
Yash Dayal to open the attack for RCB
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: First over done
Over Summary: 1 4 1 0 1 1; SRH 8/0 after 1 over; Travis Head 6 (3), Abhishek Sharma 1 (3)
Ball 6- Head keeps the strike with a single
Ball 5- Sharma takes a single to deep backward point
Ball 4- Sharma plays the ball to short third man for no run
Ball 3- Head takes a single to deep backward point
Ball 2- Head cuts the ball for four runs to sweeper cover
Ball 1- Inside edge for Sharma. One run to start
7:27 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Match underway
The match between RCB and SRH is now underway.
7:18 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Rajat Patidar playing as impact player
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has been playing as an impact player today due to injury. Jitesh Sharma is leading the side on his place.
7:15 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: SRH playing 11 today
SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
Impact Player: Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh
7:13 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: RCB playing 11 today
RCB playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma
Impact players: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Jacon Bethell, Swapnil Singh
7:01 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: RCB win the toss
RCB wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
6:57 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Toss underway
The toss for RCB vs SRH match is now underway.
6:45 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Toss timings
The toss for the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match is scheduled for 7 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now.
6:35 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: SRH's probable playing 11
SRH playing 11 (probables): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami
6:25 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: RCB's probable playing 11
RCB playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell/Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam/Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal
6:15 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of match number 65 of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB will be looking to win the match and take one step closer to a top-two finish, while for SRH, this will be a battle of pride. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:15 PM IST