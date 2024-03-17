Resorted to extreme measures: Hardik Pandya explains freak World Cup injury

Hardik Pandya, who will be leading the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024 season, explained how badly he wanted to be part of the Indian cricket team’s campaign in the One Day International World Cup 2023. However, it was this desperation of his that made Pandya’s journey back to the Indian side impossible, keeping him out of competitive cricket for nearly six months.

Pandya, in an interview with the official broadcasters of the IPL, Star Sports, revealed that he received injections at three places on his ankle after he injured it during the fourth match of the Indian team against Bangladesh in Pune. He was bowling only his first over when he got injured.

"I had to drain blood from my ankle due to the swelling. I didn't want to give up; for the team, I will give my best. If there is a one per cent chance that I can be with the team, I will try my best," Pandya said.

Hardik Pandya speaks first time on missing World Cup 2023.

"Missing WC will always going to be heavy on my heart"



Pandya Always Pushes Hard to Play

Pandya, who always pushes hard in every game he plays, said that he was aware of the consequences of rushing to play after an injury but wanted to give himself even a one per cent chance, if possible, to play for the country.

"While I was pushing myself, I had this recurrence of injury, and it became a three-month injury. I was unable to walk, but I was trying to run at that point in time,” he said.

Pandya Confident of Coming Back in Five Days

Pandya, who was 30 years old then, said he was confident of returning in just five days. However, he did not anticipate being sidelined for such an extended period.

"I informed the team that I would be back in five days. I tried to push myself for 10 days, took painkillers to make a comeback and rejoin the team. My injury worsened and I had to take more time off because when I got injured, it required a 25-day rehabilitation," explained Pandya.

Home World Cup Was My Baby

Pandya, who transferred from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians during the trade window in the IPL, said playing in the home World Cup was like nurturing his own child.

“Playing in the World Cup at home is like my child. So, I wanted to be there for them (the team). Whether we won or not, all I wanted was to be there for my child. I missed out, and that is something which will always weigh heavily on my heart," said the all-rounder, who claimed that playing for the country is his greatest pride.

