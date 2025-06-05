Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RR's young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi vows to shine brighter in IPL 2026

Suryavanshi's defining moment came against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, where he blazed his way to a 35-ball century

Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Picture: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
At just 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already become one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the Indian Premier League. Making a sensational entry into professional cricket with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, the left-handed batting prodigy left a lasting impression with his fearless strokeplay, maturity beyond his age, and game-changing ability. While the Royals may have fallen short collectively this season, Suryavanshi’s individual brilliance was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise forgettable campaign. Now, with one unforgettable season under his belt, the teenager has set his sights on IPL 2026 — promising to return stronger, sharper, and even more impactful for his team. 

Fastest Indian T20 century and youngest ever to do so

Suryavanshi’s defining moment came against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, where he blazed his way to a 35-ball century — the fastest by an Indian in T20 history and second overall in the IPL. His 101 off just 38 deliveries, including seven boundaries and 11 towering sixes, also earned him the distinction of being the youngest men’s T20 centurion at just 14 years and 32 days. For his fearless hitting and remarkable strike rate, he was later honoured with the Super Striker of the Season award.

Focused on growth and team success

Reflecting on his first IPL season, Suryavanshi admitted that while it was a dream come true, it also taught him valuable lessons. He noted that there were areas for improvement and added that his goal now is to double his efforts so that Rajasthan Royals can reach the final in the upcoming edition. According to him, contributing more significantly to the team’s success will be his top priority.

U-19 India call-up and England challenge

His stellar IPL run also earned him a place in the India U-19 squad for the upcoming tour of England. Calling it a new chapter, Suryavanshi shared that he’s excited to experience playing overseas for the first time. The squad will be led by Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre, another IPL debutant who played for CSK this season.
 

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan Royals

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

