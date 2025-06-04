Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB victory parade cancelled in Bengaluru, team to meet fans at stadium

Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar lifts the championship trophy as players celebrate during the presentation ceremony of the IPL 2025 final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:13 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has cancelled its much-awaited open-bus victory parade on Wednesday, citing heavy traffic congestion across the city. The parade, meant to celebrate the team’s first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, was scheduled for today afternoon.
 
RCB secured a six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ending an 18-year wait and lifting the IPL trophy for the first time. To mark the milestone, the franchise had announced a grand procession from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
 
However, with traffic already choked in central Bengaluru, city officials and RCB management decided to call off the roadshow. A revised schedule was issued early today, confirming that the team will now be directly felicitated at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium between 5 pm and 6 pm.
 
Ahead of the event, RCB players will meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha before heading to the stadium.
 

What’s changed:

 
- Felicitation event: 5 pm–6 pm at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
 
- Access: Entry only with valid tickets or passes
 
- Victory parade: Cancelled due to traffic constraints
 
- Advisory: Public urged to avoid the Central Business District (CBD) from 3 pm–8 pm and use metro services due to limited parking 
While the parade is off, celebrations are far from muted. The city remains abuzz as fans gear up to honour a team that has finally broken its title drought.
 
RCB had fallen short in three previous IPL finals. On Tuesday, however, Krunal Pandya’s composed spell of 4-0-17-2 helped swing momentum their way in a tense finish. The crowd in Ahmedabad witnessed a new chapter as RCB lifted the trophy at last.
 
For Virat Kohli, the win was especially significant. A constant in RCB colours since 2008, Kohli finally claimed his maiden IPL trophy after 17 seasons. He also finished the tournament as the third-highest run-scorer, with 657 runs in 15 matches.   
First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

