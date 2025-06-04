RCB victory parade cancelled in Bengaluru, team to meet fans at stadium

However, with traffic already choked in central Bengaluru, city officials and RCB management decided to call off the roadshow. A revised schedule was issued early today, confirming that the team will now be directly felicitated at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium between 5 pm and 6 pm.

Ahead of the event, RCB players will meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha before heading to the stadium.

What’s changed:

- Felicitation event: 5 pm–6 pm at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

- Access: Entry only with valid tickets or passes

- Victory parade: Cancelled due to traffic constraints

- Advisory: Public urged to avoid the Central Business District (CBD) from 3 pm–8 pm and use metro services due to limited parking

While the parade is off, celebrations are far from muted. The city remains abuzz as fans gear up to honour a team that has finally broken its title drought.