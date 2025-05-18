RR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Punjab Kings win the toss, elect to bat first in Jaipur

Punjab Kings (PBKS) find themselves on the cusp of a major breakthrough as they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the opening clash of Sunday’s doubleheader in IPL 2025. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first in Jaipur. The high-stakes encounter will be played at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. A win for PBKS could bring them within touching distance of their first IPL final appearance since 2014, when they finished runners-up after a heartbreaking defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

PBKS currently sit in third place on the points table with 15 points from 11 games and a healthy net run rate of +0.376. Their strong performance this season includes seven wins, and their latest fixture—against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala—was interrupted due to the temporary suspension of the tournament.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium key stats On the other side, Rajasthan Royals have already been knocked out of playoff contention. Despite that, they’ll be looking to end their home campaign on a positive note in front of their Jaipur supporters. RR are coming off a narrow one-run loss to KKR at Eden Gardens—a result that added to their recent woes.

With regular captain Sanju Samson unavailable, young batter Riyan Parag has taken over the leadership duties. However, the pressure is mounting on the stand-in skipper as RR teeter near the bottom of the standings. A defeat on Sunday could potentially push them below Chennai Super Kings, who currently occupy the last spot.

As both teams take the field, PBKS will be aiming to keep their playoff dreams alive, while RR will hope to play party spoilers and salvage pride in what’s left of their campaign.

IPL 2025: RR vs PBKS playing 11:

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

