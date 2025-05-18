RR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Can Punjab book their playoff spot tonight? Toss at 3 PM IST
RR vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Punjab will qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs if they win 2 out of the 3 games left in the league stage.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Punjab Kings (PBKS) find themselves on the cusp of a major breakthrough as they gear up to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the opening clash of Sunday’s doubleheader in IPL 2025. The high-stakes encounter will be played at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. A win for PBKS could bring them within touching distance of their first IPL final appearance since 2014, when they finished runners-up after a heartbreaking defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.
PBKS currently sit in third place on the points table with 15 points from 11 games and a healthy net run rate of +0.376. Their strong performance this season includes seven wins, and their latest fixture—against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala—was interrupted due to the temporary suspension of the tournament.
On the other side, Rajasthan Royals have already been knocked out of playoff contention. Despite that, they’ll be looking to end their home campaign on a positive note in front of their Jaipur supporters. RR are coming off a narrow one-run loss to KKR at Eden Gardens—a result that added to their recent woes.
With regular captain Sanju Samson unavailable, young batter Riyan Parag has taken over the leadership duties. However, the pressure is mounting on the stand-in skipper as RR teeter near the bottom of the standings. A defeat on Sunday could potentially push them below Chennai Super Kings, who currently occupy the last spot.
As both teams take the field, PBKS will be aiming to keep their playoff dreams alive, while RR will hope to play party spoilers and salvage pride in what’s left of their campaign.
IPL 2025: RR vs PBKS playing 11:
RR playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Impact Player: Shubham Dubey
PBKS playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Mitchell Owen, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak
RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE toss:
The coin toss between Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 3:00 PM IST today.
RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all live updates of the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match from Jaipur here
2:40 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Can Punjab qualify for the playoffs today?
Punjab do have a chance of qualifying for the IPL playoffs today if they win agianst RR and the next match sees Gujarat beat hosts Delhi tonight.
2:29 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Can RR cause an upset?
Rajasthan have got some close results that sometimes went in their favour and sometimes didn't. A good display at home is very much possible with the likes of power hitters in the RR batting order.
2:19 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Punjab looking to book playoff berth in Jaipur!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between RR and PBKS at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Punjab are 2 wins away from booking a playoff spot and will be looking forward to do get one today. Toss to take place at 3 PM IST.
First Published: May 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST