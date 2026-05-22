Home / Cricket / IPL / News / SRH vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

SRH vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on its app and website in India.

SRH vs RCB
SRH vs RCB
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 7:10 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The IPL 2026 league stage is nearing its finish, and an exciting clash is underway as Sunrisers Hyderabad host defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. With both teams already qualified for the playoffs, the contest will play a crucial role in deciding the top-two positions and securing the valuable double-chance advantage in the knockouts. 

The coin flip of the match went in SRH's way who opted to bat first.

 

Captain's take after toss:

 

Pat Cummins (SRH): We'll bat first. It's a long shot to get to the top-two. We'll try a few things ahead of the finals. We'll try to bat big. It's been pleasing - qualification. They (crowd) have been amazing. Hopefully we finish on a good note. Same combination as the last game.

 

Rajat Patidar (RCB): Wherver we go, we feel like it's a home game for us. It doesn't matter where you are, you have to match your standards every game. You have to tick a lot of boxes. Bethell has a finger injury, I am back.

 

IPL 2026 SRH vs RCB playing 11: 

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

 

Impact Players: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey

 

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (C), Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam

 

Impact players: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox 

  IPL 2026 Match 67, SRH vs RCB: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11   
 
IPL 2026 SRH vs RCB broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch SRH vs RCB in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
 
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 22 (Friday).
 
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026?
 
The IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 22.
 
What time will the toss take place for the SRH vs RCB match in IPL 2026?
 
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the SRH vs RCB match in IPL 2026 begin?
 
The IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between SRH and RCB in India?
 
Star Sports will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between SRH and RCB in India?
 
JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on its app and website in India.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

He'll make decision in best interest of team: CSK's Eric Simons on Dhoni

IPL 2026: SRH vs RCB pitch report, Hyderabad stadium stats, key matchups

GT vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Gujarat thrash Chennai by 89 runs, knock CSK out of playoffs race

IPL 2026 GT vs CSK: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 22 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story