SRH vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on its app and website in India.
JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on its app and website in India.
The coin flip of the match went in SRH's way who opted to bat first.
Captain's take after toss:
Pat Cummins (SRH): We'll bat first. It's a long shot to get to the top-two. We'll try a few things ahead of the finals. We'll try to bat big. It's been pleasing - qualification. They (crowd) have been amazing. Hopefully we finish on a good note. Same combination as the last game.
Rajat Patidar (RCB): Wherver we go, we feel like it's a home game for us. It doesn't matter where you are, you have to match your standards every game. You have to tick a lot of boxes. Bethell has a finger injury, I am back.
IPL 2026 SRH vs RCB playing 11:
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge
Impact Players: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey
RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (C), Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam
Impact players: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox
|IPL 2026 SRH vs RCB broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
First Published: May 22 2026 | 6:19 PM IST