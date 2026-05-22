SRH vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The coin flip of the match went in SRH's way who opted to bat first.

Captain's take after toss:

Pat Cummins (SRH): We'll bat first. It's a long shot to get to the top-two. We'll try a few things ahead of the finals. We'll try to bat big. It's been pleasing - qualification. They (crowd) have been amazing. Hopefully we finish on a good note. Same combination as the last game.

Rajat Patidar (RCB): Wherver we go, we feel like it's a home game for us. It doesn't matter where you are, you have to match your standards every game. You have to tick a lot of boxes. Bethell has a finger injury, I am back.

IPL 2026 SRH vs RCB playing 11:

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Impact Players: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (C), Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam

Impact players: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox