Starc hints at ODI retirement to focus more on IPL-like franchise cricket

Australian quick Mitchell Starc, who was instrumental in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) winning their third Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on Sunday, May 26, said that he is likely to drop one format-most likely ODI cricket to "open doors for a lot of franchise cricket".

Moving forward, I would like to play more franchise cricket: Starc

Strac, named Player of the Match in IPL 2024 final , told PTI, "For the last nine years, I certainly prioritised Australian cricket. I have pulled out often to have a chance to give my body a break and spend some time away from cricket with my wife as well, so that's certainly been where my head has been for the last nine years."

"Moving forward, I am certainly closer to the end of my career than the start. One format may be dropped off as there is a long time till the next World Cup. However, that format drops off or not, there will be a lot of franchise cricket," added the 34-year-old who ended with figures of 2/14 in the IPL 2024 final in against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who ended up getting all-out for 113.

Though Starc did not mention which format he was thinking of dropping, the hint was clear enough when he said there is a long time till the next World Cup, which means he was talking about the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Starc excited to play IPL next year as well

Starc, who was bought for a whopping Rs 24.75 cr, said he was more than excited to return to IPL next year. "I don't know the schedule for the next IPL exactly but I have thoroughly enjoyed this one and hope to be back next year. Hopefully, to be seen in purple and gold again," he said.