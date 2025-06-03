Tonight, I'll sleep like a baby: Virat Kohli after winning IPL trophy

Virat Kohli after IPL win "This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling. What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous, told him 'this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us'. He's been the POTM most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. Tells you the impact he's had on the league, team and me. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup." "This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling. What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous, told him 'this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us'. He's been the POTM most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. Tells you the impact he's had on the league, team and me. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup."

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke their 18-year title drought on the night, beating Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, their talisman for all their years, Virat Kohli was seen in tears as the win was confirmed before the final delivery was bowled in the final.The cameras all panned on Virat Kohli who was taking it all in and still processing the historic win he was a part of on the night. As soon as the last ball was bowled, the 37-year-old fell onto his knees and started crying as the whole stadium erupted in cheers for him and Royal Challengers Bengaluru