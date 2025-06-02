IPL 2025 Final: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The stage is set for a historic showdown as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final, scheduled for June 3 (Tuesday) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With both teams yet to win an Indian Premier League title, the tournament is guaranteed to crown a new champion this season, finally ending an 18-year drought for one of the franchises.

Punjab Kings earned their ticket to the final after a thrilling five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Their impressive chase of a 200+ target against the five-time champions showcased their grit and determination, setting up a rematch with RCB, who had already defeated them comprehensively in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur.

RCB, led by Shreyas Iyer, head into the final with a strategic advantage, having enjoyed additional rest and preparation time after securing their spot on May 29. Their dominant performance throughout the tournament has made them one of the most consistent sides this season, and they’ll look to carry that momentum into the final clash. For PBKS, the road to the final has been anything but easy. After finishing at the top of the points table, they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of RCB in Qualifier 1. However, their strong comeback against MI shows they are not a side to be written off easily. The challenge now lies in putting that earlier loss behind them and rising to the occasion when it matters most.

With power-packed batting lineups and game-changing bowlers on both sides, fans can expect a high-octane finale. Regardless of the outcome, the IPL 2025 final will be a memorable one, marking the end of a long wait for one of these franchises to lift their maiden IPL trophy. ALSO READ: Glenn Maxwell announces his ODI retirement, prioritizes T20 future The match begins at 7:30 PM IST, and with so much on the line, it promises to be a grand finale to an electrifying season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Playing 11 (Probable) RCB Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

PBKS Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League Total Matches: 36 RCB won: 18 PBKS won: 18 Tie: 0 Squads of Both Teams RCB Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Tim Seifert, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Tim David, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer reflects on calm mindset after leading PBKS to IPL 2025 final

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash IPL 2025 Final Match on June 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Live Toss, Telecast, final live streaming details Which teams will clash on June 3 (Tuesday) in IPL 2025? Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will face off in final of the IPL 2025 on June 3 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the Bangalore vs Punjab IPL 2025 match? Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host final between Bangalore vs Punjab When will the live toss for the Bangalore vs Punjab match take place? The live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST on June 3. When will the Bangalore vs Punjab match on June 3 begin? The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on June 3. Which TV channels will live telecast the Punjab vs Mumbai IPL 2025 match? The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.