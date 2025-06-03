Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Final live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs PBKS match today?

IPL 2025 Final live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs PBKS match today?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the IPL 2025 final clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

RCB vs PBKS
RCB vs PBKS
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After more than two thrilling months of high-octane cricket, the grand finale of the Indian Premier League 2025 is finally here. Tonight, the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting a historic showdown between two title-hungry teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bowl first against RCB in the final  Both skippers after the toss:  Shreyas Iyer: We're going to bowl. Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. Crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset. All we spoke about in the team meeting is the more calm you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it's just like another game. It's the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy. Same team.  Rajat Patidar: We were also going to bowl. Pitch looks hard, will try to put a good score and put them under pressure. Till now we've played good cricket. It's just another game for us. It's a big stage but as I said it's just another away game for us. Same team. Pitch is looking good. I think it's a flat track, a mix of red and black soil.  PBKS playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal  RCB playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, have showcased a fierce determination this season. After securing second place in the league stage with nine victories in 14 matches, they delivered a commanding performance in Qualifier 1. RCB dismantled Punjab Kings for a mere 101 runs at Mullanpur and chased down the target with remarkable ease, clinching the win by eight wickets and with a remarkable 60 balls remaining.
 
However, Punjab Kings were not ready to exit the tournament quietly. Guided by the composed yet resolute Shreyas Iyer, PBKS staged a strong comeback in Qualifier 2 against the formidable Mumbai Indians. Chasing a challenging target of 204, Iyer led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 87\*, steering Punjab to their first IPL final in 11 years. Their run-chase also made history, as PBKS became the first team to successfully chase a 200+ total against Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
 
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Broadcast Details 
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to Watch RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings take place in the IPL 2025 Final?
The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final match is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match in the IPL 2025 Final?
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
What time will the toss take place for the RCB vs PBKS match in the IPL 2025 Final?
The toss for the RCB vs PBKS Final will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the RCB vs PBKS match in the IPL 2025 Final start?
The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the RCB vs PBKS match in the IPL 2025 Final in India?
The RCB vs PBKS Final will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the RCB vs PBKS match live in India?
You can stream the match live on JioHotstar via its app and official website.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS: Ahmedabad weather, hourly rain prediction today

IPL 2025: Is Shreyas Iyer PBKS's missing key to first-ever IPL glory?

IPL 2025 Final: Can RCB's Hazlewood continue his unbeaten streak in finals?

Priyansh to Sudharsan: Top five finds in Indian Premier League 2025

IPL 2025 Final prediction: Who will win RCB vs PBKS match on June 3?

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangalorePunjab Kings

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story