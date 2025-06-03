IPL 2025 Final live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs PBKS match today?

After more than two thrilling months of high-octane cricket, the grand finale of the Indian Premier League 2025 is finally here. Tonight, the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting a historic showdown between two title-hungry teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bowl first against RCB in the final Both skippers after the toss: Shreyas Iyer: We're going to bowl. Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. Crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset. All we spoke about in the team meeting is the more calm you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it's just like another game. It's the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy. Same team. Rajat Patidar: We were also going to bowl. Pitch looks hard, will try to put a good score and put them under pressure. Till now we've played good cricket. It's just another game for us. It's a big stage but as I said it's just another away game for us. Same team. Pitch is looking good. I think it's a flat track, a mix of red and black soil. PBKS playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal RCB playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, have showcased a fierce determination this season. After securing second place in the league stage with nine victories in 14 matches, they delivered a commanding performance in Qualifier 1. RCB dismantled Punjab Kings for a mere 101 runs at Mullanpur and chased down the target with remarkable ease, clinching the win by eight wickets and with a remarkable 60 balls remaining.

However, Punjab Kings were not ready to exit the tournament quietly. Guided by the composed yet resolute Shreyas Iyer, PBKS staged a strong comeback in Qualifier 2 against the formidable Mumbai Indians. Chasing a challenging target of 204, Iyer led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 87\*, steering Punjab to their first IPL final in 11 years. Their run-chase also made history, as PBKS became the first team to successfully chase a 200+ total against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, stats at Ahmedabad Stadium IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Broadcast Details

IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings take place in the IPL 2025 Final? The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final match is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, 2025. What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match in the IPL 2025 Final? The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. What time will the toss take place for the RCB vs PBKS match in the IPL 2025 Final?