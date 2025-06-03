Rohit to Gayle: Batters who hit the most sixes in Indian Premier League

Chris Gayle holds the record for hitting the most sixes in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with a staggering 357 sixes to his name. The explosive West Indian batter has featured in 142 IPL matches, amassing 4965 runs at an impressive average of 39.72. Gayle’s sheer power and aggressive style made him a fan favorite and a nightmare for bowlers.

Following Gayle on the list is Rohit Sharma, who has struck 302 sixes, showcasing his consistency and dominance as a top-order batter. Virat Kohli is close behind with 291 sixes, while MS Dhoni has smashed 264 sixes over his illustrious career.AB de Villiers, known for his 360-degree stroke play, sits at 251 sixes. David Warner rounds out the top tier with 236 maximums. These players have redefined power-hitting in the league, turning games around with their ability to clear the ropes with ease.