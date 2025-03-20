Virat Kohli in IPL: A look at his trailblazing knocks over the years

As the much-awaited IPL 2025 season approaches, all eyes will once again be on Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as they continue their quest for their first-ever IPL title. Despite falling short in the 2024 season after a valiant run that ended in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals, RCB's resilience and Kohli's stellar performances throughout the tournament were a testament to their potential.

Starting the season with a rocky phase, RCB managed to overcome a tough first half, winning just one out of their first eight games. But they made an astonishing comeback, winning six consecutive matches to secure a spot in the playoffs. Much of the turnaround was powered by Virat Kohli's exceptional form, where he amassed 741 runs, including several match-winning knocks. Kohli’s shift in approach in the latter half of the season, where he played with aggressive intent, was key to RCB’s revival.

Here’s a look at some of Virat Kohli's most memorable and iconic knocks in the IPL that have helped cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the tournament:

5. 113 off 50 vs Kings XI Punjab, 2016

In an unforgettable moment during the 2016 season, Kohli showed immense resilience after suffering a split webbing against Kolkata Knight Riders, which required nine stitches on his left hand. Just 48 hours after the injury, Kohli returned to lead RCB against Punjab in a rain-affected match, reduced to 15 overs per side. Despite the setback, Kohli displayed extraordinary composure and smashed a blistering century off just 47 balls. It was his fastest IPL century to date and his fourth that season. Celebrating the achievement, he pointed at the stitches on his hand, symbolizing his fighting spirit. RCB posted a mammoth total of 211/3, with Kohli’s knock being a key factor.

4. 108* off 58 vs Rising Pune Supergiants, 2016

Kohli made it look effortless. With 39 runs required from the last three overs, Kohli accelerated the chase with four sixes and a four off Adam Zampa and RP Singh. With only four runs required off the final over, Kohli remained at the crease, sealing RCB’s seven-wicket victory with three balls to spare. His calm, yet aggressive approach showcased his mastery in run-chases. Kohli's brilliance during the 2016 season continued with a match-winning knock against Rising Pune Supergiants. Chasing down a challenging target of 192,made it look effortless. With 39 runs required from the last three overs, Kohli accelerated the chase with four sixes and a four off Adam Zampa and RP Singh. With only four runs required off the final over, Kohli remained at the crease, sealing RCB’s seven-wicket victory with three balls to spare. His calm, yet aggressive approach showcased his mastery in run-chases.

3. 99 off 58 vs Delhi Daredevils, 2013

In his maiden season as RCB's captain, Kohli’s 99 against Delhi Daredevils stands out as one of his early career highlights. At the 16-over mark, RCB was positioned at 106/3, and Kohli had scored 47 runs off 43 balls. However, he then unleashed a flurry of shots, especially in the 18th and 20th overs, taking 24 and 23 runs off Umesh Yadav’s bowling. Although he was dismissed on the last ball of the innings for 99, his knock helped RCB reach a total of 183, providing a solid foundation for the team.

2. 109 off 55 vs Gujarat Lions, 2016

Kohli's performance against Gujarat Lions in 2016 is another testament to his exceptional batting. During that season, Kohli scored a record 973 runs, and this knock was one of the most dominant. Partnering with AB de Villiers, Kohli formed a crucial 229-run partnership, which was the highest partnership in T20 cricket at the time. Though de Villiers stole the show with a magnificent 129*, Kohli played a key role by blasting 57 runs off just 14 balls in the final three overs to complete his third century of the season. His knock, which helped RCB post a commanding 248/3, was critical in keeping them in the playoff race.

1. 100 off 58 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2019

Kohli's 100 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019 is another example of his adaptability and skill. Starting off cautiously, Kohli took 40 balls to reach his fifty, which would be considered slow by modern T20 standards. However, he accelerated in spectacular fashion, scoring his second fifty off just 17 balls. This knock was his fifth IPL century, and it marked a significant turnaround in his form, giving a much-needed boost to his confidence after a lean spell. His innings powered RCB to a strong total and helped him regain his rhythm in the tournament.