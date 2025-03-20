IPL 2025: BCCI decide to lift Saliva ban in IPL after captains' meet

In a significant development for the IPL 2025 season, bowlers will now be permitted to apply saliva to the ball. This decision was made following a meeting between IPL officials and several franchise captains at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday, where the majority of the captains voiced their support for the change.

According to reports, the discussion centered around the impact of the saliva ban, which was initially introduced by the ICC and implemented by cricket boards worldwide. The captains expressed concerns that the ban was negatively affecting bowlers, particularly in terms of reverse swing, a technique that has become increasingly rare in white-ball cricket, especially with the introduction of two new balls in ODIs.

The saliva ban was first implemented as a temporary measure in May 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, in September 2022, the ICC made the ban permanent.

ALSO READ: New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami recently voiced his opinion on the matter, calling for the saliva ban to be lifted. After India's victory over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final, Shami highlighted how the inability to use saliva was hindering bowlers' attempts to generate reverse swing. He added that the bowling community had been consistently requesting the rule change to bring reverse swing back into the game, making it more engaging for players and fans alike.

The BCCI and IPL management have introduced a new rule for the upcoming season, which involves the use of a second ball for the second innings of a match. This decision is among the key changes discussed for IPL 2025.

During a meeting with captains and managers at the Cricket Centre in Mumbai on Thursday (March 20), the BCCI outlined the new regulations. A reliable source who attended the meeting confirmed the details to Cricbuzz.

Under this rule, the second ball will be used starting from the 11th over of the second innings. The main goal behind this change is to address the impact of dew, which often influences matches played at night.

By introducing a second ball, the rule aims to eliminate the advantage that the team winning the toss might gain due to dew, thereby ensuring fairer conditions for both teams.