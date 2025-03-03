IPL 2025: Rahane named captain; KKR's costliest player appointed deputy

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Venkatesh Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 23.75 crore

Ajinkya Rahane to lead defending champions KKR in IPL 2025. Photo: PTI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a bold leadership choice for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, naming Ajinkya Rahane as captain and Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought by the franchise in mega auction for Rs 23.75 crore, as vice-captain. The decision signals a new era for the franchise as they aim to defend their title.
 
The 36-year-old Rahane, who has played majority of his international cricket in whites, has reinvented himself in the shortest format which was evident in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy wherein he emerged as the leading run getter with 469 runs at a strike rate of 164.56.
 
In the IPL, the right-handed batter had also given a good account of his transformation while playing for Chennai Super Kings.
 
Rahane replaces Shreyas Iyer as KKR skipper, with the latter set to lead Punjab Kings this season. Iyer and KKR had surprisingly parted ways after a triumphant campaign in the last edition.
 
Venkatesh Iyer, who was also in the reckoning to lead KKR, has been made Rahane's deputy.
 
Rahane has played for KKR in the past and the franchise bought him for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore at the mega auction.

"It's an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title, said Rahane in a statement.
 
Rahane, who captained India to a historic Test series in Australia in 2020-21, led Mumbai to the semifinals in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy.
 
In IPL, he has previously captained Rajasthan Royals where he was replaced by Steve Smith in the middle of the 2019 season.
 
KKR did not have too many captaincy options in the squad. Among the Indian players, they had to choose between Rahane, Venkatesh and Rinku Singh.
 
KKR will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL season-opener at the Eden Gardens on March 22.
  KKR’s Quest for a Fourth Title Begins   
The Knight Riders, three-time IPL champions (2012, 2014, 2024) and runners-up in 2021, will begin their title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22. 
List of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 mega auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
1 Venkatesh Iyer Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 23,75,00,000 Capped
2 Anrich Nortje Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 6,50,00,000 Capped
3 Quinton De Kock Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 3,60,00,000 Capped
4 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rs 30,00,000 Rs 3,00,00,000 Uncapped
5 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped
6 Vaibhav Arora Rs 30,00,000 Rs 1,80,00,000 Uncapped
7 Rovman Powell Rs 1,50,00,000 Rs 1,50,00,000 Capped
8 Mayank Markande Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
 
First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

