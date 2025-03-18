When is IPL starting? Check everything you need to know about IPL 2025 here

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will kick start on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the first match of the IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

A cracker of a game is expected to enthral the crowd as both teams have a changed outlook after the completion of the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025.

While the big names such as Virat Kohli (RCB), Andre Russell (KKR) and Sunil Narine (KKR) still playing for the same franchisees. However, both teams will have a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) and Rajat Patidar (RCB).

Check latest news on IPL 2025 here So as the countdown begins for the planet's biggest cricket extravaganza, lets deep down what every cricket fan must know before the first ball being bowled on March 22.

IPL 2025 Opening ceremony The IPL 2025 Opening ceremong will take place on March 22 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata before the start of KKR vs RCB match.

Also Read

IPL 2025 rules

- Impact sub rule to continue

- DRS on wide and no ball likely to continue.

The clear picture on IPL 2025 rules is expected after BCCI's meet with IPL captains on March 20 in Mumbai.

IPL 2025 full schedule IPL 2025 Schedule Match Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue 1 March 22, Sat KKR vs RCB 19:30:00 Kolkata 2 March 23, Sun SRH vs RR 15:30:00 Hyderabad 3 March 23, Sun CSK vs MI 19:30:00 Chennai 4 March 24, Mon DC vs LSG 19:30:00 Visakhapatnam 5 March 25, Tue GT vs PBKS 19:30:00 Ahmedabad 6 March 26, Wed RR vs KKR 19:30:00 Guwahati 7 March 27, Thu SRH vs LSG 19:30:00 Hyderabad 8 March 28, Fri CSK vs RCB 19:30:00 Chennai 9 March 29, Sat GT vs MI 19:30:00 Ahmedabad 10 March 30, Sun DC vs SRH 15:30:00 Visakhapatnam 11 March 30, Sun RR vs CSK 19:30:00 Guwahati 12 March 31, Mon MI vs KKR 19:30:00 Mumbai 13 April 1, Tue LSG vs PBKS 19:30:00 Lucknow 14 April 2, Wed RCB vs GT 19:30:00 Bengaluru 15 April 3, Thu KKR vs SRH 19:30:00 Kolkata 16 April 4, Fri LSG vs MI 19:30:00 Lucknow 17 April 5, Sat CSK vs DC 15:30:00 Chennai 18 April 5, Sat PBKS vs RR 19:30:00 New Chandigarh 19 April 6, Sun KKR vs LSG 15:30:00 Kolkata 20 April 6, Sun SRH vs GT 19:30:00 Hyderabad 21 April 7, Mon MI vs RCB 19:30:00 Mumbai 22 April 8, Tue PBKS vs CSK 19:30:00 New Chandigarh 23 April 9, Wed GT vs RR 19:30:00 Ahmedabad 24 April 10, Thu RCB vs DC 19:30:00 Bengaluru 25 April 11, Fri CSK vs KKR 19:30:00 Chennai 26 April 12, Sat LSG vs GT 15:30:00 Lucknow 27 April 12, Sat SRH vs PBKS 19:30:00 Hyderabad 28 April 13, Sun RR vs RCB 15:30:00 Jaipur 29 April 13, Sun DC vs MI 19:30:00 Delhi 30 April 14, Mon LSG vs CSK 19:30:00 Lucknow 31 April 15, Tue PBKS vs KKR 19:30:00 New Chandigarh 32 April 16, Wed DC vs RR 19:30:00 Delhi 33 April 17, Thu MI vs SRH 19:30:00 Mumbai 34 April 18, Fri RCB vs PBKS 19:30:00 Bengaluru 35 April 19, Sat GT vs DC 15:30:00 Ahmedabad 36 April 19, Sat RR vs LSG 19:30:00 Jaipur 37 April 20, Sun PBKS vs RCB 15:30:00 New Chandigarh 38 April 20, Sun MI vs CSK 19:30:00 Mumbai 39 April 21, Mon KKR vs GT 19:30:00 Kolkata 40 April 22, Tue LSG vs DC 19:30:00 Lucknow 41 April 23, Wed SRH vs MI 19:30:00 Hyderabad 42 April 24, Thu RCB vs RR 19:30:00 Bengaluru 43 April 25, Fri CSK vs SRH 19:30:00 Chennai 44 April 26, Sat KKR vs PBKS 19:30:00 Kolkata 45 April 27, Sun MI vs LSG 15:30:00 Mumbai 46 April 27, Sun DC vs RCB 19:30:00 Delhi 47 April 28, Mon RR vs GT 19:30:00 Jaipur 48 April 29, Tue DC vs KKR 19:30:00 Delhi 49 April 30, Wed CSK vs PBKS 19:30:00 Chennai 50 May 1, Thu RR vs MI 19:30:00 Jaipur 51 May 2, Fri GT vs SRH 19:30:00 Ahmedabad 52 May 3, Sat RCB vs CSK 19:30:00 Bengaluru 53 May 4, Sun KKR vs RR 15:30:00 Kolkata 54 May 4, Sun PBKS vs LSG 19:30:00 Dharamsala 55 May 5, Mon SRH vs DC 19:30:00 Hyderabad 56 May 6, Tue MI vs GT 19:30:00 Mumbai 57 May 7, Wed KKR vs CSK 19:30:00 Kolkata 58 May 8, Thu PBKS vs DC 19:30:00 Dharamsala 59 May 9, Fri LSG vs RCB 19:30:00 Lucknow 60 May 10, Sat SRH vs KKR 19:30:00 Hyderabad 61 May 11, Sun PBKS vs MI 15:30:00 Dharamsala 62 May 11, Sun DC vs GT 19:30:00 Delhi 63 May 12, Mon CSK vs RR 19:30:00 Chennai 64 May 13, Tue RCB vs SRH 19:30:00 Bengaluru 65 May 14, Wed GT vs LSG 19:30:00 Ahmedabad 66 May 15, Thu MI vs DC 19:30:00 Mumbai 67 May 16, Fri RR vs PBKS 19:30:00 Jaipur 68 May 17, Sat RCB vs KKR 19:30:00 Bengaluru 69 May 18, Sun GT vs CSK 15:30:00 Ahmedabad 70 May 18, Sun LSG vs SRH 19:30:00 Lucknow 71 May 20, Tue Qualifier 1 19:30:00 Hyderabad 72 May 21, Wed Eliminator 19:30:00 Hyderabad 73 May 23, Fri Qualifier 2 19:30:00 Kolkata 74 May 25, Sun Final 19:30:00 Kolkata

Check out all the key details about IPL 2025 here When is IPL 2025 starting?

IPL 2025 will begin on March 22 at 7:30 PM IST.

When will IPL 2025 final take place?

The grand finale of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will take place on May 25, 2025.

What is the live match timings for IPL 2025? IPL matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST. On double-header days, the first match of the day will begin at 3:30 PM IST. How many teams are participating in IPL 2025?

A total of 10 teams will compete in the tournament.

How many matches will be played in IPL 2025?

The tournament will feature 74 matches, including 70 league matches, 3 playoff matches, and the Final.

Where will IPL 2025 matches be played?

The matches will be held across 13 cities in India.

IPL 2025 venues and stadium names IPL 2025 venue details Team Stadium name City Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Rajasthan Royals Swai Mann Singh Stadium Jaipur Barsapara Stadium Guwahati Punjab Kings New PCA Stadium Chandigarh HPCA Stadium Dharamsala Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Chennai Super Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai Royal Challengers Bengaluru M Chinnaswany Stadium Bengaluru Lucknow Super Giants Ekana Stadium Lucknow Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens Kolkata

Which city will host the IPL 2025 opening ceremony and final?

Kolkata will host both the opening ceremony and the Final as Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions.

League Format and Match Structure

How many league matches will each team play?

Each team will play 14 league matches (7 home and 7 away).

How are the fixtures determined for each team?

Each team will play against 5 teams twice.

The remaining 4 teams will be played only once—2 at home and 2 away.

What is the group format for IPL 2025?

Teams in the same group will play against each other twice.

Each team will also play twice against one team from the opposite group.

IPL 2025 groups Group A Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Group B Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Do groups determine the IPL 2025 points table? A: No, the IPL 2025 points table is determined collectively for all 10 teams. The top four teams after the league phase qualify for the playoffs, regardless of their group placement. Lucknow Super GiantsA: No, the IPL 2025 points table is determined collectively for all 10 teams. The top four teams after the league phase qualify for the playoffs, regardless of their group placement. Kolkata Knight Riders

Who are the defending champions of IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the defending champions.

How to watch the live telecast of IPL 2025 in India?

Star Sports Networks will live telecast IPL 2025 matches in India on its various channels, namely, Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD, Star Sports 3 among others.

How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 in India for free?

While Jio customers need to recharge with 299 or more to watch the IPL 2025 matches live in India, fans who have the subscription of JioHostar can watch the cricketing action unfolds on the app and website.