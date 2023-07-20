Home / Cricket / News / Emerging Asia Cup: India A bank on all-round strength against Bangladesh A

Emerging Asia Cup: India A bank on all-round strength against Bangladesh A

After a dominant show in the league phase, India A will be the favourites to seal a spot in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup when they face Bangladesh A in the semifinal here on Friday

Press Trust of India Colombo
India A cricket team after defeating Pakistan A in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Photo: BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After a dominant show in the league phase, India A will be favourites to seal a spot in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup when they face Bangladesh A in the semifinal here on Friday.

The most refreshing aspect about India's undefeated run so far in the tournament is that they have found multiple heroes in times of need.

India will be hoping for an encore of that all-round show against a tricky and competitive opponent in Bangladesh.

Pacer Harshit Rana (4/41) and captain Yash Dhull (108) were India's star performers against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their tournament opener that they won by eight wickets.

However, that role was taken over by left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu (4/14) and openers B Sai Sudarshan (58) and Abhishek Sharma (87) against Nepal. India crushed Nepal by nine wickets.

All-rounder Rajvardhan Hangarkekar, who is the top wicket-taker in the tournament with eight wickets, too had chipped in with three wickets in that match.

In a keenly anticipated match, India cantered home against Pakistan by 8 wickets. In this match, Manav Suthar and Nikin Jose joined Sai Sudarshan and Hangarkekar as their key players.

Hangarkekar grabbed five wickets (5/42) and Sai Sudarshan (104) slammed a hundred to hog the headlines. But Nikin (53) and left-arm spinner Suthar (3/36) did the support cast job to perfection.

However, Bangladesh are no mere pushovers.

After a defeat against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, Bangladesh showed presence of mind to beat Oman and Afghanistan to reach the last four stage.

Tanzid Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan spearheaded their batting making 128 and 111 runs respectively, while pacer Tanzim Sakib led their bowling taking seven wickets.

Bangladesh will hope that the experienced Soumya Sarkar can make an impact against India.

India will also have an eye on the first semifinal in which Pakistan take on hosts Sri Lanka.

Semifinals (Friday): Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A, 10 AM IST

India A vs Bangladesh A, 2 PM IST.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out today's CSK vs GT match too?

WTC Final Day 3 Highlights: India still in it; Australia 123/4, lead by 296

WTC Final Day 4 Highlights: Kohli key; India 164/3, need 280 more to win

Major League Cricket (MLC), the first professional league making huge in US

Ashes 4th Test: Steve Waugh points out Australia's error in selection

Virat Kohli's 500th match: A look at major milestones of his journey

Rahul Dravid on India's transition: 'It's a tribute to the domestic system'

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Weather likely to play spoilsport on Day 1

Topics :India cricket teamCricketIndia vs Bangladesh

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story