IND vs WI 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar makes his India debut in Port of Spain

Mukesh Kumar, part of the Indian team’s fast bowling bench strength has finally been rewarded with his first India cap, and it has come in the longest format with India playing the West Indies in the second match of the two-match series at Port of Spain, Trinidad. This match also marks the 100th meeting in the longest format between the two sides.

He will become Test player number 308 and is now the third player after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan to begin his longest-format career for the Indian team in this series.

Congratulations to Mukesh Kumar, who is all set to make his Test debut for #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023

Mukesh, born in Bihar’s Gopalganj, travelled to Kolkata with his father at a young age to pursue his cricketing dreams. He has played 39 First-Class games for Bengal after making his debut in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy season. In those matches, he has taken 149 wickets at an impressive average of 21.55 and strike rate of below 50, which is considered brilliant in red-ball cricket. He also has six five-wicket hauls to his name as well.

Mukesh was first considered for India during the team’s Bangladesh tour late in 2022 after an impressive domestic season. He is a potent swing bowler and has replaced Shardul Thakur in the playing 11 considering the overcast conditions of Port of Spain.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and decided to field first., For West Indies, Kirk Mackenzie has made his Test debut as well. India lead the two-match series 1-0 having won the first match in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs.

India playing 11 for the second Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj