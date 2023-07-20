Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar makes his India debut in Port of Spain

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar makes his India debut in Port of Spain

Mukesh was first considered for India during the team's Bangladesh tour late in 2022 after an impressive domestic season. He is a potent swing bowler and has replaced Shardul Thakur in the playing 11

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mukesh Kumar makes his India debut in the second IND vs WI Test at Port of Spain. Photo: BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mukesh Kumar, part of the Indian team’s fast bowling bench strength has finally been rewarded with his first India cap, and it has come in the longest format with India playing the West Indies in the second match of the two-match series at Port of Spain, Trinidad. This match also marks the 100th meeting in the longest format between the two sides. 

He will become Test player number 308 and is now the third player after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan to begin his longest-format career for the Indian team in this series. 
Mukesh, born in Bihar’s Gopalganj, travelled to Kolkata with his father at a young age to pursue his cricketing dreams. He has played 39 First-Class games for Bengal after making his debut in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy season. In those matches, he has taken 149 wickets at an impressive average of 21.55 and strike rate of below 50, which is considered brilliant in red-ball cricket. He also has six five-wicket hauls to his name as well. 

Mukesh was first considered for India during the team’s Bangladesh tour late in 2022 after an impressive domestic season. He is a potent swing bowler and has replaced Shardul Thakur in the playing 11 considering the overcast conditions of Port of Spain. 

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and decided to field first., For West Indies, Kirk Mackenzie has made his Test debut as well. India lead the two-match series 1-0 having won the first match in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs. 

India playing 11 for the second Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

Also Read

IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

CWC Qualifier: Is it the end of the road for West Indies in longer formats?

India vs West Indies: Roseau weather forecast for Day 1 of 1st Test

Why is batting legend Gavaskar disappointed by Rohit Sharma's captaincy?

Emerging Asia Cup: India A bank on all-round strength against Bangladesh A

Major League Cricket (MLC), the first professional league making huge in US

Ashes 4th Test: Steve Waugh points out Australia's error in selection

Virat Kohli's 500th match: A look at major milestones of his journey

Rahul Dravid on India's transition: 'It's a tribute to the domestic system'

Topics :India vs West IndiesIndia cricket teamIndia tour of West IndiesWest Indies cricket team

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story