2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final date, time, and live streaming

The defending champions, the Indian women’s team, will seek inspiration from the India senior men’s team on Sunday, February 2, when they face South Africa in the final of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Both India and South Africa remain unbeaten in the tournament and will aim to maintain that record while lifting the trophy in the final.

India, led by skipper Niki Prasad, entered the tournament fresh from winning the ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup last year. Placed in Group A alongside West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, they won all three group-stage matches by 9 wickets, 10 wickets, and 60 runs, respectively. They then defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets and Scotland by 150 runs to set up a semifinal clash with England, where they secured another dominant 9-wicket victory to book their place in the final.

Meanwhile, South Africa were placed in Group C alongside Nigeria, New Zealand, and Samoa, registering victories by 22 runs, 10 wickets, and 41 runs, respectively, to advance to the super six stage. The Proteas then defeated Ireland by 7 wickets in their first super six match, while their second game against the United States was abandoned due to rain. However, this was sufficient for them to face Australia in the semifinals, where they won by four wickets to set up a title clash with the defending champions on Sunday.

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 final: All qualified teams

India

South Africa

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 final timing

Also Read

Date Match Venue Start Time (IST) Feb 02, Sun Final: India vs South Africa Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 12:00 PM

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 final: Squads

India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

South Africa: Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan, Diedré van Rensburg, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Chanel Venter

2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the final of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup be played?

The final of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on Sunday, February 2.

What will be the venue for the final of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup?

The final of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Who will India face in the final of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup on February 2?

Defending champions India will face South Africa in the final of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final in India?

The live telecast of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final in India?

The live streaming of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.