IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes double ton

On Day 2 of Vizag Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to notch up his maiden double hundred in the longest format of the game. England will be looking to take India's remaining four wickets in the second day's first session in the second Test at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. India will resume from 336-6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin at the crease. If 22-year-old Jaiswal reaches the 200-run mark on Day 2, then he will become the second youngest Indian batter to score a double century in Test cricket. Vinod Kambli is still the youngest Indian batter to hit a double century. Kambli was 21 years and 32 days old when he hit a century against England at Wankhede Stadium on February 19, 1993. India vs England 2nd Test scorecard India first innings scorecard India 1st Inning India to resume from 336-6 (93 ov) CRR:3.61 on Day 2 Batter Dismissals Runs Balls 4s 6s Strike Rate Yashasvi Jaiswal Not out 179 257 17 5 69.65 Rohit Sharma (C) c OJD Pope b S Bashir 14 41 0 0 34.15 Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b J Anderson 34 46 5 0 73.91 Shreyas Iyer c BT Foakes b TW Hartley 27 59 3 0 45.76 Rajat Patidar b R Ahmed 32 72 3 0 44.44 Axar Patel c R Ahmed b S Bashir 27 51 4 0 52.94 Kona Srikar Bharat (WK) c S Bashir b R Ahmed 17 23 2 1 73.91 Ravichandran Ashwin Not out 5 10 1 0 50 Extras 1 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 336 (6 wkts, 93 Ov) (Check IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 live full scorecard here) Yet to Bat Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mukesh Kumar Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets No ball Economy James Anderson 17 3 30 1 1 1.76 Joe Root 14 0 71 0 0 5.07 Tom Hartley 18 2 74 1 0 4.11 Shoaib Bashir 28 0 100 2 0 3.57 Rehan Ahmed 16 2 61 2 0 3.81 India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Telecast Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary. India vs England 2nd test Day 2 Live streaming Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 2 proceedings in multiple languages for free.