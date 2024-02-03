IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes double ton

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 live cricket score update: If Jaiswal reaches the 200-run mark, then he will become the second youngest Indian batter to score a double century in Test cricket.
India 1st Inning India to resume from 336-6 (93 ov) CRR:3.61 on Day 2 Batter Dismissals Runs Balls 4s 6s Strike Rate Yashasvi Jaiswal Not out 179 257 17 5 69.65 Rohit Sharma (C) c OJD Pope b S Bashir 14 41 0 0 34.15 Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b J Anderson 34 46 5 0 73.91 Shreyas Iyer c BT Foakes b TW Hartley 27 59 3 0 45.76 Rajat Patidar b R Ahmed 32 72 3 0 44.44 Axar Patel c R Ahmed b S Bashir 27 51 4 0 52.94 Kona Srikar Bharat (WK) c S Bashir b R Ahmed 17 23 2 1 73.91 Ravichandran Ashwin Not out 5 10 1 0 50 Extras 1 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 336 (6 wkts, 93 Ov) (Check IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 live full scorecard here) Yet to Bat Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mukesh Kumar Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets No ball Economy James Anderson 17 3 30 1 1 1.76 Joe Root 14 0 71 0 0 5.07 Tom Hartley 18 2 74 1 0 4.11 Shoaib Bashir 28 0 100 2 0 3.57 Rehan Ahmed 16 2 61 2 0 3.81
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 8:12 AM IST