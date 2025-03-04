NAPS Global India IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

NAPS Global India IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of wholesale importer of textiles NAPS Global India opens for public subscription today, March 4, 2025. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise Rs 11.88 crore from the public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.32 million equity shares.

Here are the key details of the NAPS Global India IPO from its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):

NAPS Global India IPO price band, lot size

The NAPS Global India IPO is available at Rs 90 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

A retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 1,44,000 to bid for one lot of 1,600 shares. The minimum amount required by a High Net-Worth Individual (HNI) is Rs 2,88,000 for a minimum of 2 lots, or 2,400 shares.

NAPS Global India IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of NAPS Global India were trading flat at around Rs 90 per share in the grey market ahead of the opening of the public offering, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Thus, the NAPS Global India IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) remains nil today.

NAPS Global India IPO allotment date, listing date

The NAPS Global India IPO will remain open for subscription tentatively until Thursday, March 6, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of NAPS Global India IPO shares is expected to be finalized on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Shares of NAPS Global India are slated to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

NAPS Global India IPO registrar, lead manager

Cameo Corporate Services serves as the registrar for the public offering of the NAPS Global India IPO, while Aryaman Financial Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager.

NAPS Global India IPO objective

The proceeds from the public offering will be utilized by NAPS Global India to fund the working capital requirements of the company. The company also intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

About NAPS Global India