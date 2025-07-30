5th Test Playing 11: England could rest archer for Atkinson at The Oval

ALSO READ: Blow-by-blow account of Gambhir vs Curator spat | IND vs ENG 5th Test Jofra Archer’s dream return to Test cricket has handed England a good headache ahead of the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval. After a four-year absence due to recurring injuries, the 29-year-old pacer roared back into the longest format with an impressive five-wicket match haul at Lord’s and followed it up with four wickets in Manchester. But with the high-profile Ashes tour on the horizon in November, England’s team management and former players believe it may be time to exercise caution. Former England quick Stuart Broad and ex-captain Nasser Hussain both suggested that Archer should be rested for the series decider, paving the way for Gus Atkinson to make a much-anticipated appearance on his home ground.

Workload Management Takes Centre Stage Stuart Broad believes England cannot afford to repeat past mistakes with Jofra Archer . He cautioned that it would be unwise to bring him back after a prolonged lay-off only to overwork him immediately. Broad stressed that such an approach could result in another long injury spell for the speedster. Archer, who has played two consecutive Tests, looked sharp but may now be a candidate for rotation. With the Ashes in mind, Broad felt this could be the right time to bring in fresh legs. He pointed out that England have other capable seamers in the squad who deserve opportunities, and Atkinson tops that list.

Gus Atkinson Tipped to Make Test Debut at Home Broad backed Atkinson to feature at The Oval, citing his potential and freshness. Although Atkinson hasn’t bowled much recently, Broad maintained that this Test presents a perfect scenario to test him at the top level. The 26-year-old, who plays for Surrey, could benefit from familiarity with the conditions at his home ground. Nasser Hussain echoed similar views. He said asking Archer to play three consecutive Tests after a four-year gap would be too risky, especially when England need him fit and firing in Australia later this year. Hussain added that if Atkinson is fit, playing him in front of a home crowd would be the ideal move.

Tired Legs Among England’s Seamers There’s concern around England’s pace battery heading into the fifth Test. Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes have shouldered heavy workloads through all four Tests, with Carse looking particularly fatigued in Manchester. Broad noted that Carse gave his all, but appeared physically drained by the end of the match. Josh Tongue is also in contention, having started the series and impressed in patches. Though most of his wickets came against the lower order, Tongue’s ability to hit the deck hard gives England another like-for-like option should Archer sit out. India Fighting Hard, Series on the Line The series is currently tied after India’s defiant batting in Manchester forced a draw. Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja all scored hundreds to blunt England’s attack, setting up a mouth-watering finale at The Oval starting Thursday.