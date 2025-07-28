West Indies vs Australia 5th T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Australia currently lead the five-match T20I series against West Indies 4-0 and are poised to seal a clean sweep in the fifth and final game. After a dominant performance in the fourth T20I, where Australia chased down a challenging total of 205 with three wickets to spare, momentum firmly lies with the visitors.

West Indies posted a competitive 205/9 batting first, despite early setbacks with key batsmen like Brandon King, Shai Hope, and Roston Chase failing to capitalize. Sherfane Rutherford’s quickfire 31 and valuable contributions from Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, and Jason Holder helped set a daunting target. However, Australia’s chase was well-paced, with Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis laying a solid foundation through quick runs. Cameron Green’s unbeaten 55 off 35 balls anchored the innings and sealed the victory in the final over, showcasing his importance as Australia’s leading run-scorer in the series.

For West Indies, Shai Hope remains their top scorer with 176 runs, while Jason Holder leads the bowling attack with five wickets. Australia’s success has been powered by Cameron Green’s 173 runs and Adam Zampa’s seven wickets. ALSO READ: Ashwin slams England for their 'double standards' during Manchester Test Heading into the fifth T20I, West Indies will need to address their top-order struggles and look for consistent performances to challenge Australia’s dominance and avoid a whitewash on home soil. Australia, confident and in form, will aim to close out the series emphatically. West Indies vs Australia 5th T20 playing 11:

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein Australia playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann West Indies vs Australia Head-to-Head in T20Is Total matches played: 26 West Indies won: 11 Australia won: 15 No result: 0 West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I full squad West Indies squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie

Australia squad: Mitchell Owen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis West Indies vs Australia 5th T20 live telecast and streaming details When does the WI vs AUS 5th T20I match take place? The fifth T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played on Saturday, July 29, 2025 (according to IST) What is the venue of the WI vs AUS 5th T20I match? The match will be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

At what time will the live toss for the WI vs AUS 5th T20I take place? The toss for the WI vs AUS 5th T20I match will take place at 4 A.M. IST. At what time will the WI vs AUS 5th T20I match begin? The first ball of the WI vs AUS 5th T20I match is scheduled for 4:30 A.M. IST. Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs AUS 5th T20I match in India? The live telecast for the WI vs AUS 5th T20I match will not be available on TV in India. How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs AUS 5th T20I match in India?