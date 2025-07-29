Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blow-by-blow account of Gambhir vs Curator spat | IND vs ENG 5th Test

The Oval Test (IND vs ENG 5th Test) build-up was marred by a verbal spat between India coach and Surrey groundsman Lee Fortis. Check out full details here

Gambhir vs Pitch curator

Gambhir vs Pitch curator fight video

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The five-Test series between India and England has reached its climax, but controversy continues to shadow the contest. After the initial row over renaming the Pataudi Trophy to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and a debatable end to the fourth Test in Manchester, tensions have now spilled into preparations for the final match at The Oval.
 
Just two days before the decisive Test begins on July 31, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated altercation with Surrey’s head groundsman Lee Fortis. The incident occurred during a routine pitch inspection on July 29, escalating into a public disagreement over ground protocols and behaviour.
 
 
Flashpoint at The Oval: What triggered the face-off 
The confrontation began when Gambhir, accompanied by assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak, walked to the centre square at The Oval for a standard pre-match pitch assessment. Fortis, through a messenger, reportedly asked the Indian staff to remain 2.5 metres away from the pitch and objected to a cooler being brought onto the field.
 
This triggered a reaction from Gambhir, who was caught on camera angrily responding to Fortis’s instructions. In the viral clip, Gambhir can be heard saying, “You don’t tell us what we need to do… You are just a groundsman. Nothing beyond that.” 

India clarifies: ‘It’s a cricket pitch, not an antique’
  In the aftermath, Kotak addressed the media, explaining that the Indian staff were wearing joggers, not spikes, and found the request to maintain distance from the pitch unusual.
 
“It felt awkward. This is a Test match starting the day after tomorrow. We were simply observing the wicket with rubber soles,” Kotak said.
 
He noted that Fortis’s concerns may have stemmed from a desire to preserve the pitch, but added, “You can be protective, but at the end of the day, it is a cricket pitch, not an antique.”   
 
Blow-by-blow account of the Gambhir–Fortis row 
The altercation unfolded in full view of support staff and players. Fortis, seated on a roller, reportedly shouted at the Indian contingent, instructing them not to place the 10-kg cooler on the field. Kotak attempted to mediate, but Gambhir interrupted the conversation, challenging Fortis’s authority.
 
Fortis warned Gambhir against using profanity and threatened to report him to the match referee. Gambhir responded defiantly, urging Kotak not to engage further and questioning the curator’s right to instruct international coaching staff.
 
“You have no right to tell us what to do. You are just a groundsman,” Gambhir was heard saying, reiterating his objection several times during the exchange.   
 
Assistant coach offers perspective on heated exchange 
Speaking to reporters, Kotak emphasised that the team was mindful of preserving the ground’s integrity.
 
“We were using rubber spikes. Tomorrow, batters will be sliding, bowlers will dive—so what difference does it make? If he’s worried about grass growing overnight, that seems unrealistic. We respect the ground, but there's a limit to how possessive one can be,” he said.
 
What might have been the groundsman’s concern? 
The Oval still has several matches scheduled through early September, and Fortis is likely trying to protect the main square from overuse. However, the Indian camp felt that the demand to avoid the area around the three allotted practice pitches was unreasonable, especially given the proximity of the final Test.
 
England lead 2–1 as series finale looms 
With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at stake, England lead the series 2–1. The final Test at The Oval begins on July 31, with emotions already running high after the latest controversy.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

