Home / Cricket / News / Abhishek confident in his game, aims to keep up the momentum: SKY

Abhishek confident in his game, aims to keep up the momentum: SKY

The 25-year-old stood out as the lone performer in the top order smashing a 37-ball 68 as the rest crumbled with India being dismissed for a below-par 125 in 18.4 overs.

Abhishek Sharma
Sept. 24, 2025, India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Super Four match of the DP World Asia Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Melbourne
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Opener Abhishek Sharma has carved out an identity for himself with his aggressive batting and he should stick to his approach, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said on Friday after the visitors lost the second T20I against Australia by four wickets here.

The 25-year-old stood out as the lone performer in the top order smashing a 37-ball 68 as the rest crumbled with India being dismissed for a below-par 125 in 18.4 overs. Australia shot down the target in just 13.2 overs.

"Abhishek has been doing this for quite some time now. He knows his game and his identity," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

"He is not changing it anymore and hopefully he sticks to it and plays many more knocks like this for us."  The Indian captain gave credit to Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/13) for his brilliant show with the ball to restrict India to a low score.

"The way he (Hazlewood) bowled in the powerplay, if you're four down in the powerplay it's difficult to recover from that. Well bowled..."  Asked what was the takeaway from the loss, he said, "I think we need to do what we did in the first game. Bat well when batting first and then come out and defend."  In the first game in Canberra, India were batting well, reaching 97 for 1 in 9.4 overs before rain played the spoilsport.

Suryakumar and Shubman Gill were unbeaten on 37 and 39 respectively. 

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh lauded Hazlewood's effort with the ball.

"It was a good toss to win. Bit of moisture and Hoff (Hazlewood) is a great bowler when there's something in it. Wanted to take a couple of wickets early.

"I think since the last World Cup we have tried to really build a squad of 25 players who can, if required, come to the World Cup and feel a part of the team and be connected to everyone."  On himself crossing 2000 runs in T20Is with his 46 , he said, "I was a bit nervous but got going in the end. Head took the pressure off. Should be a good three games to come."  Man-of-the-match Hazlewood, who is not playing the remaining three matches, said the ball was coming out nicely from him no matter which format he was playing, and he is ready to go for the Ashes beginning November 21.

"So just trying to put the ball in the right areas and see what happens. Everything feels in a good place and ready to go (for the Ashes).

"I think there's no better place to learn than here. Nathan does his job every time, bowls some of the tough overs. So we'll have a lot of quicks fighting for spots soon.

"Going to head home tomorrow. Still have time to prepare for the Shield Game and then head to Perth for the first Test.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rishabh Pant struggles as India A falter against South Africa A on Day 2

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 2nd T20I: Hazlewood-Marsh shine as Australia thrash India at MCG

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Teen cricketer Ben Austin dies after training accident in Melbourne

India vs Australia 2nd T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's match?

Topics :Suryakumar YadavIndia vs Australia

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story