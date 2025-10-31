Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Pakistan (PAK) are set to face South Africa (SA) in the second T20I of the five-match series on Thursday, October 31, 2025, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The hosts will look to bounce back after a disappointing outing in the opening game, where a second-string South African side outplayed them in all departments to claim a convincing 55-run win at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Reeza Hendricks led the charge with a composed half-century, well supported by Quinton de Kock and Tony de Zorzi, as South Africa posted a formidable total of 194.

Pakistan's chase got off to a poor start when Corbin Bosch removed skipper Babar Azam for a second-ball duck, while captain Salman Agha's lean patch with the bat continued. George Linde proved instrumental for South Africa, contributing 36 runs before taking three crucial wickets to derail Pakistan's response. Mohammad Nawaz stood out for the hosts with an all-round effort, grabbing three wickets and scoring 36 runs, but his resistance came too late to change the outcome.

Pakistan vs South Africa Probable Playing 11 Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head stats Total matches played: 25 PAK won: 12 SA won: 13 No result: 0 Abandoned: 0 Squad of both teams: Pakistan squad: Abdul Samad, Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq.

South Africa squad: Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman. Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 live match time, PAK vs SA 2nd T20 free live telecast and streaming When will Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 take place? The first match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on Wednesday (October 31). What is the venue of PAK vs SA 2nd T20? Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore will host Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 International on Friday.

What is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 live toss time? The PAK vs SA 2nd T20 live toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST. What is the live match time for Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 match? The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 live match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 match in India? There will be no live telecast PAK vs SA 2nd T20 match in India. How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 match in India?