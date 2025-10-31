Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia 2nd T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's match?

The live telecast of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India

India and Australia are taking each other on in the second T20I of the five-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground today.

The coin flip of the match went in Australia's way and they opted to bowl first.   Captain's take after the toss:  Suryakumar Yadav (IND): We are happy to bat first. That is the brand of cricket we want to play. Shubman knows how to score runs. With him you have to run hard between the wickets as well. We are playing the same team.  Mitchell Marsh (AUS): We are going to bowl first. Looks a good one, hopefully it won't change for 40 overs. We have one change.  India vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11:  India's playing 11 vs Australia: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah  Australia's playing 11 vs India: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood 

 
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.
 
Country / Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA) JioHotstar
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ Discovery+
United States Willow TV ESPN+, Sling TV
Canada Willow Canada Willow App
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App
Pakistan PTV Sports PTV Sports Digital
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Rabbitholebd
Sri Lanka Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24 SonyLIV
Nepal Star Sports (via India feed) JioHotstar
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana Play
Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.) CricLife, beIN Sports STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
United States Territories Willow TV ESPN+
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore) Astro Cricket, Hub Sports Astro Go
Europe (Non-UK) ICC.tv ICC.tv
Africa (Other regions) SuperSport Grandstand DStv Stream
Canada Willow Canada FuboTV
West Indies ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean

When will the second T20 match between India and Australia be played? 
The second T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played on Friday, October 31.
 
What will be the venue for the second T20 match between India and Australia on October 31? 
The October 31 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.
 
When will the toss for the second T20 match between India and Australia take place? 
The toss for the second T20 match between India and Australia will take place at 1:15 PM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the second T20 match between India and Australia be bowled? 
The first ball of the second T20 match between India and Australia will be bowled at 1:45 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the second T20 match between India and Australia in India? 
The live telecast of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the second T20 match between India and Australia in India? 
The live streaming of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

