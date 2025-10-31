India vs Australia 2nd T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's match?

India and Australia are taking each other on in the second T20I of the five-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground today.

The coin flip of the match went in Australia's way and they opted to bowl first. Captain's take after the toss: Suryakumar Yadav (IND): We are happy to bat first. That is the brand of cricket we want to play. Shubman knows how to score runs. With him you have to run hard between the wickets as well. We are playing the same team. Mitchell Marsh (AUS): We are going to bowl first. Looks a good one, hopefully it won't change for 40 overs. We have one change. India vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11: India's playing 11 vs Australia: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah Australia's playing 11 vs India: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.

India vs Australia today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the second T20 match between India and Australia be played?

The second T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played on Friday, October 31.

What will be the venue for the second T20 match between India and Australia on October 31?

The October 31 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

When will the toss for the second T20 match between India and Australia take place?

The toss for the second T20 match between India and Australia will take place at 1:15 PM IST.