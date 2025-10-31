Home / Cricket / News / Teen cricketer Ben Austin dies after training accident in Melbourne

Teen cricketer Ben Austin dies after training accident in Melbourne

Michael Finn, President of the Ringwood and District Cricket Association, revealed that the accident occurred during a warm-up session in the nets.

Ben Watson
Ben Austin
In a heartbreaking incident, 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin has passed away following a freak training accident in suburban Melbourne. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday evening at Ferntree Gully, where Austin was struck on the neck by a cricket ball while batting in the practice nets.
 
Efforts to Save Him Prove Unsuccessful
 
According to local cricket officials, Austin was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the impact. Despite the best efforts of teammates, on-site responders, and paramedics, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
 
The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club confirmed the devastating news in a heartfelt statement, expressing deep sorrow over the loss. 
 
“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben,” the club said. “The impact of his death will be felt across our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and everyone who knew the joy he brought.”
Community in Shock
 
Michael Finn, President of the Ringwood and District Cricket Association, revealed that the accident occurred during a warm-up session in the nets. “Medical assistance was provided immediately by people at the ground until paramedics arrived,” Finn stated.
 
Cricket Australia also released a message from Ben’s father, Jace Austin, speaking on behalf of the grieving family.
 
“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find comfort knowing he was doing something he loved, spending time in the nets with his mates,” the statement read. “We also wish to support the young bowler involved, as this accident has deeply affected two young lives.”
 
Comparisons to the Phillip Hughes Incident
 
Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins confirmed that Ben was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He noted that the impact was similar to the one that claimed the life of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in 2014, after a ball struck him near the neck during a domestic match.
 
Ben Austin’s passing has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community, serving as a somber reminder of the risks involved in the sport and the importance of player safety at all levels.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

