ACC U19 Asia Cup: Check full list of winners and runners-up over the years

The 12th edition of the ACC U19 Asia Cup concluded today at Dubai’s ICC Academy Ground, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan taking each other on in the final. India came into the match as the only undefeated team in the 2025 edition, while Pakistan had lost only one game, against Pakistan. This was also the third time India and Pakistan were face to face in a U19 Asia Cup final. They first played the final against each other in 2012, when the match ended in a tie and both teams were announced co-champions. The second meeting came in 2014, when India beat Pakistan to lift the title.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 WC 2026: Axar named vice-captain as IND announce 15-member squad However, as the popular saying goes, third time's the charm. Pakistan finally got one over India in the 2025 Asia Cup as they beat the Men in Blue in the final by 192 runs to lift their second U19 Asia Cup trophy.

U19 Asia Cup (1989) India clinched the inaugural title with a commanding performance against Sri Lanka in Dhaka. Batting first, India posted a competitive total before their bowlers dominated the chase, dismissing Sri Lanka cheaply. The 79-run victory set the tone for India’s long-standing dominance in the tournament and established the competition as a key platform for emerging Asian talent. U19 Asia Cup (2003) India reaffirmed their supremacy by defeating Sri Lanka in Lahore with an emphatic eight-wicket win. After restricting Sri Lanka to a manageable total, the Indian batters chased the target with ease, losing just two wickets. The result highlighted India’s growing depth at youth level and their ability to control high-pressure knockout matches away from home.

U19 Asia Cup (2012) The 2012 final in Malaysia ended in a rare and dramatic tie between India and Pakistan, with both teams finishing on identical scores. With no reserve day or tiebreaker in place, the trophy was shared. The contest reflected the intense rivalry between the sides and remains one of the most memorable finals in the tournament’s history. U19 Asia Cup (2013–14) India once again proved too strong for Pakistan, winning the final in Sharjah by 40 runs. A solid batting performance laid the foundation before disciplined bowling ensured Pakistan never gained momentum in the chase. The victory reinforced India’s reputation for consistency in age-group tournaments and their ability to deliver under pressure.

U19 Asia Cup (2016) India emerged victorious against hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo, defending their total to win by 34 runs. Despite Sri Lanka’s familiarity with conditions, India maintained control through disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. The win underlined India’s composure in finals and their effectiveness in handling challenging away environments. U19 Asia Cup (2017) Afghanistan created history in Kuala Lumpur with a stunning 185-run victory over Pakistan. After posting a strong total, Afghanistan’s bowlers dismantled Pakistan’s batting line-up, bowling them out cheaply. The emphatic win marked a watershed moment for Afghanistan cricket and announced their arrival as a major force at youth level.

U19 Asia Cup (2018) India delivered a dominant all-round performance against Sri Lanka in Mirpur, winning the final by 144 runs. A commanding batting display set up a huge total, which the bowlers defended relentlessly. The one-sided contest highlighted India’s depth and their ability to overpower opponents in high-stakes matches. U19 Asia Cup (2019) The 2019 final in Colombo produced a tense low-scoring thriller, with India edging past Bangladesh by just five runs. Defending a modest total, India held their nerve in the closing stages as Bangladesh fell narrowly short. The match emphasised the importance of discipline, patience, and composure in knockout cricket.

U19 Asia Cup (2021) India secured the title in Dubai with a dominant nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a rain-affected final decided by the D/L method. Sri Lanka struggled to build a competitive total, and India chased the revised target comfortably. The result showcased India’s adaptability and tactical clarity in shortened matches. U19 Asia Cup (2023) Bangladesh claimed a memorable title by defeating hosts United Arab Emirates by 195 runs in Dubai. A powerful batting performance was followed by a ruthless bowling display that bundled out the UAE cheaply. The comprehensive win highlighted Bangladesh’s growing strength at youth level and their improving consistency.