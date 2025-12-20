Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / ICC T20 WC 2026: Axar named vice-captain as IND announce 15-member squad

India will start their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against the USA on February 7, 2026

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 less than 50 days away, the defending champions and co-hosts of the tournament, India, announced their 15-member squad today at the BCCI’s headquarters in Mumbai. The squad was announced through a press conference led by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. However, it was BCCI secretary Devajit Sakia who made the final announcement.
 
The announcement came as a surprise as the BCCI decided to drop India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill from the tournament, with Ishan Kishan named as his replacement. Axar Patel has been named vice-captain for the tournament.
 
 
Rinku Singh also made his way into the squad after being dropped from the South Africa series and will replace Jitesh Sharma in the 15-member squad. Suryakumar continues to lead the side, while Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead the pace attack.
 
Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are pace-bowling all-rounders, while Varun and Kuldeep will lead the spin attack for India. The same Indian squad will also feature in the five-match T20I series in January 2026.
 
The World Cup will begin on February 7, 2026, with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in the opening fixture, while India will play the third match on the opening day against the USA. The final will be played on March 8, 2026.

Abhishek to lead batting department

TThe No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma will be seen leading India’s batting attack, with Sanju Samson all but set to be his opening partner, alongside Ishan Kishan as the back-up opener and wicketkeeper. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will form India’s middle order, with Rinku Singh expected to play the finisher’s role.

Stacked all-rounder department

India have continued their approach of an all-rounder-heavy side under Gautam Gambhir, as they will have two pace-bowling all-rounders in the form of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, while the spin all-rounders’ role will be played by Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

Varun, Kuldeep leading spin department

The spin department will once again be led by the No. 1 T20I spinner Varun Chakarvarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, as the two players have time and again proved how dangerous they can be in Indian conditions. Both players have the ability to not only take wickets but also kill opponents’ momentum in the middle overs.

Bumrah to lead pace attack

India have included just three regular pacers in their squad for the T20 World Cup in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, with Bumrah once again expected to lead India’s pace attack. In the 2024 World Cup, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah were the top two wicket-takers for India.

India’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakarvarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana 

India drafted into Group A

The defending champions and co-hosts, India, are drafted into Group A for the 20-team ICC T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Pakistan, USA, the Netherlands and Namibia. The top two teams from the group after the end of the group stages will qualify for the Super 8 stage.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India schedule

Date Match Group Venue Local Time GMT Time
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 India vs United States of America Group A Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:00 PM 1:30 PM
Thu, Feb 12, 2026 India vs Namibia Group A MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:00 PM 1:30 PM
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 India vs Pakistan Group A R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7:00 PM 1:30 PM
Wed, Feb 18, 2026 India vs Netherlands Group A Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:00 PM 1:30 PM
 

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

