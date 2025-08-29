AFG vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 Tri-series: Pakistan looking for winning start; toss at 8 PM IST

Afghanistan and Pakistan set the stage alight today as they clash in the opening fixture of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium — marking their first T20I meeting in nearly two years.

For Afghanistan, this series is a crucial curtain-raiser ahead of next month’s Asia Cup, with a lineup that retains 16 of the 17 players from their recently announced Asia Cup squad and is captained by Rashid Khan. The squad brims with seasoned campaigners like Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat, complemented by the explosive talents of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran — key batters determined to lay a strong foundation.

Afghanistan’s last T20I action came against Zimbabwe in December 2024, and the Tri-Series is their first taste of the shortest format in 2025, making today’s outing a test of both form and readiness.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, enters the contest with recent match practice under their belt, having participated in seven T20I series since their exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, though victory has eluded them more often than not with just three series wins. Their squad blends experience with emerging stars, and after a series of mixed results — including a notable win against West Indies this summer — they will be eager to establish momentum and experiment before the all-important Asia Cup. Spinners are expected to be influential at Sharjah’s turning track, and Pakistan will look to Shaheen Shah Afridi for early breakthroughs.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series playing 11:

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series LIVE TOSS:

The coin flip between Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha for the T20 tri-series opener will take place at 8 PM IST today.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match will not be available in India.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series Live Streaming in India

FanCode will live-stream the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match on both the application and the website.

